Economy

morningbrew.com

‘Crypto winter’ could be an opportunity for growth

It’s a “crypto winter”—the sector’s Game of Thrones-inspired term for a sustained price crunch—but optimists feel like the Ice Age squirrel: They see a very promising acorn under the ice. This optimism comes from the hope that the technology underlying cryptocurrency (the blockchain) and...
Hackernoon

Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022

While the hype around Bitcoin and other cryptos has died down following the massive drop in prices over the turn of the year, there's no denying that digital currencies are reshaping fintech as we know it. Financial technology used to be about storing and managing money using a digital medium;...
Motley Fool

You Won't Believe What Coinbase's CEO Said

Coinbase generates the bulk of its revenue from volatile transaction fees, which are impacted by crypto asset prices. Brian Armstrong, the founder and CEO, wants half of the company's revenue to come from subscription and services one day. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
CoinTelegraph

Grayscale terminates Bitcoin trust material agreements with Genesis

According to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Grayscale Investments has terminated two agreements with cryptocurrency broker Genesis around its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. First, Genesis will no longer assist Grayscale in the distribution and marketing of the latter’s shares. Second, from Oct. 3 onward, Genesis...
bitcoinist.com

12 Best Crypto Telegram Groups To Join In 2022-23

The crypto industry is witnessing an increasing number of adoption in the mainstream world today. Many people are quickly adopting the endless possibilities of cryptocurrency and creating wealth for themselves through investment and trading. Despite the rapid growth witnessed in the industry and the opportunities it presents, many people still...
CoinTelegraph

‘New frontier’ of crypto laundering involves cross-chain bridges and DEXs — Elliptic

New research from blockchain analytics and crypto compliance firm Elliptic has revealed the extent to which cross-chain bridges and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have removed barriers for cybercriminals. In an Oct. 4 report titled “The state of cross-chain crime,” Elliptic researchers Eray Arda Akartuna and Thibaud Madelin took a deep dive...
CoinTelegraph

FTX’s $1.4B bid on Voyager Digital assets: A gambit or a way out for users?

In September, cryptocurrency exchange FTX US secured the winning bid for the assets of embattled crypto brokerage firm Voyager Digital with a bid of approximately $1.4 billion. The bid was made up of the fair market value of Voyager’s crypto holdings “at a to-be-determined date in the future.”
CoinTelegraph

Three Arrows Capital fund moves over 300 NFTs to a new address

Starry Night Capital, a nonfungible token (NFT)-focused fund launched by the co-founders of the now-bankrupt hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), has moved over 300 NFTs out of its address, according to reports. Starry Night Capital was founded last year by Su Zhu, Kyle Davies and pseudonymous NFT collector Vincent...
CoinTelegraph

How to earn passive crypto income with Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC), along with other cryptocurrencies, has provided people with a venue to earn passive income, making money without any active involvement. One doesn't need to take unnecessary trading risks or spend time reading and analyzing reams of information. While the concept of passive earning isn't new, cryptocurrency has undoubtedly...
CoinTelegraph

1inch wallet users get domain names with Unstoppable Domains partnership

Decentralized exchange aggregator 1inch has partnered with Unstoppable Domains to help users simplify cryptocurrency payments — a move the company says could strengthen the wider adoption of decentralized finance (DeFi) products and services. Under the partnership, 1inch wallet users can enter “human-readable domain names” when sending crypto payments using...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
CoinTelegraph

Coinbase expands to Australia with focus on institutions in ‘months to come’

United States-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase will expand its services in Australia, launching a local entity and an updated suite of services for retail crypto traders, hinting that institutional products are soon to follow. Speaking to Cointelegraph, Nana Murugesan, Coinbase’s vice president of international and business development, said building during bear...
blockchain.news

Global Crypto Payment App Industry Value to Hit $2.15 Billion by 2030

The surging adoption of blockchain technology is expected to enhance the market size of the global cryptocurrency payments app sector to a value of $2.15 billion by 2030, according to a report by ReseachAndMarkets.com. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%, the figure is anticipated to reach between...
