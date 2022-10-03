ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular YouTuber and Minecraft gamer Dream reveals his face to followers

By Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

Dream, the YouTube star who has built a 30-million subscriber following playing Minecraft, has finally revealed his face to his legion of followers.

The previously unseen gamer, who ordinarily obscures his face with a smiley face mask in his “Minecraft Manhunt” series, reintroduced himself to followers on Sunday night and quickly notched the No. 1 trending spot on the platform. The reveal amassed more than 19.8 million views by Monday morning.

“My name is Clay, maybe you’ve heard of me, maybe not,” the Orlando, Fla.-based gamer said in the video. “Maybe you clicked on this video out of pure curiosity and you don’t care who I am. But now you’ve seen my face.”

The once-mysterious 23-year-old said he felt compelled to show his face because he is meeting his best friend George for the first time in real life. He said that George, whom he’s known since he was 11 years old, was in the U.K. trying to get a visa so that he can move to the United States.

“George is going to be in the airport and I’m gonna meet him for the first time. I’ve known him so long. It feels like my entire life,” he said.

George, for the uninitiated, is the popular YouTuber George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson, who often collaborates with Dream and fellow streamer Sapnap “Nick” as “The Dream Team,” making Minecraft videos and other content for Dream’s channel. Last year, Davidson said that he’s planning to move in with Dream and Sapnap, who are already roommates.

But meeting George appeared to be part of a bigger plan that involves Dream taking his digital work into the real world.

“My goal was to just start doing things. Get out. Meet creators. Say hi to my friends, finally. Just get out in the world, be an actual creator. Be a person,” he said.

The award-winning YouTube personality said he’s been “bunkered up” while people try to “leak” what he looks like online. He also spent the last few days revealing his face to friends and other online content creators on FaceTime “just to get a little more hype as well.”

“What does this mean for me? I’m going to keep making the same content. I’m gonna make Minecraft videos. I don’t plan on adding a face cam, to be honest, but I will make more IRL content as well, where I’m with my friends and we do things,” he said.

“This channel is living proof that anyone can do anything. Anyone can be under the mask,” he later added. “And I don’t want my face reveal to take away from that fact because it’s true, and it can be. And you can do it, if you want to. Dream could’ve been anyone from anywhere.”

The YouTuber has been a polarizing personality on the platform, has been doxed and accused of cheating in Minecraft. Not surprisingly, his massive following has also come with a lot of negative side effects. Addressing some of that head-on, Dream said he knew that many might still doubt the authenticity of his video or might believe he was an actor standing in for the gamer.

“I feel like I’ve gotten so desensitized to hate that I find a lot of it funny that I maybe shouldn’t,” he said, adding that he recently got a text message from an FBI agent that he didn’t take seriously: It was about a threat on his life.

Will Smith's 'Emancipation' gets release date, post-slap

After holding “Emancipation” in limbo following Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in March, Apple will release the actor’s next big project in December. The fate of the $120 million runaway slave thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua had been uncertain. One of Apple’s most high-profile productions yet, the film had once been expected to be a potential Oscar contender this year. But an awards-season rollout of a film headlined by Smith has obvious complications as Smith is banned from attending the Oscars for 10 years. Apple TV+ will debut “Emancipation” on Dec. 2 in theaters and stream it Dec. 9.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Reddit is Up in Arms Over This Dad Who Spies on His Stay at Home Wife During the Day

It’s a tale as old as time: husband goes to work, wife stays home to care for their baby, husband spies on wife during the day to make sure she’s following his rules — wait, what? Yes, that is exactly what’s happening to this one mom on Reddit. After complaining about the “dread” she feels when taking care of her 15-month-old daughter, she explained that her husband watches her through cameras in the house to make sure she doesn’t turn on the TV. It’s a wild story, and Reddit is coming through with advice for her. The mom posted on the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
