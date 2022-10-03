ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut victims and advocates share shocking stories of survival for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

By Taylor Hartz, Hartford Courant
 5 days ago
Morgan Ferrarotti, Board Secretary of the Men Make a Difference received a standing ovation after she spoke at the Members of Interval House's Men Make a Difference advocacy group highlighting the tragic issue of domestic violence and discussing the leading role men, who represent 92% of abusers, play in breaking the cycle of intimate partner violence. Douglas Hook/Hartford Courant/TNS

Morgan Ferrarotti, a domestic violence survivor, brought a crowd to their feet on Monday, as state advocates kicked off Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Hartford.

Ferrarotti, who said she endured years of emotional, psychological and financial abuse at the hands of her then-partner, joined those on the frontlines of the fight against rising domestic violence rates in recognizing the need for more conversations, connections to resources and empathy toward survivors.

The message across the board at the event at Capital Community College was that everyone, everywhere, knows someone who has been impacted by domestic or intimate partner violence.

Surrounded by advocates, leaders and lawmakers wearing the cause’s signature purple, Ferrarotti said seeing the color in October — designated as Domestic Violence Awareness Month since 1987 — “is a beam of light for people in a dark environment.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men will experience severe violence at the hands of their partner at least once in their lifetime.

On average, nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by a partner in the United States per day. Each day, an average of 20,000 calls are made to domestic violence hotlines, the NCADV said.

“I was one of those four women,” said Ferrarotti, who is on the board of directors for Hartford’s Interval House. She also shared a reminder that domestic violence “doesn’t discriminate.”

“It doesn’t matter how much money you have, how good your upbringing is, how successful you are at your job,” she said. “Men and women amongst us today, at work and in our communities, at the groceries store, mowing their lawns, at churches, pumping gas. They’re hiding in plain sight.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who joined the gathering of advocates on Monday, pledged to continue his fight against domestic violence and echoed Ferrarotti’s message: “Literally everybody has been touched by this,” he said. “Everyone is affected in one way or another.”

Eleven years ago, Blumenthal partnered with the Hartford-based nonprofit Interval House to launch the Men Make a Difference, Men Against Domestic Violence group.

Since 2009, the group has gathered leaders from different fields and professions across the state to educate, train and fundraise. The group’s members have engaged in conversations with young men and boys to spread the message that domestic violence is never acceptable.

“The whole idea of men make a difference is: ‘If you’re silent you’re complicit,’” said Blumenthal, joined Monday Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and State Rep. Dr. William Petit of the 22nd district.

Kevin Ferrarotti, Morgan Ferrarotti’s husband, is one of the group’s newest members. The Senior System Director of Hartford Healthcare EMS said that as a first responder, he has seen proof that domestic violence impacts people of all genders, races and economic brackets.

“Domestic violence does not discriminate, we have been to houses of the poorest of poor and the richest of rich,” said Ferrarotti, who added that he’s treated domestic violence victims as young as 16.

Having seen the horrors firsthand, and heard the abuse his own wife suffered, he said he chose to “turn his anger into advocacy” to encourage raising awareness so victims know that support is available.

He said that his wife’s story “proves that people can have a second chance at a healthy, stable life when the proper resources are available.”

Mary-Jane Foster, president and CEO of Interval House, said that domestic violence is often called the “shadow pandemic” because of the lack of conversation and awareness about the many resources available to help victims before it’s too late.

She said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence rates soared across the state and nation as victims were trapped indoors with their abusers with limited access to support systems.

“The rise of domestic violence against women over these past two years has been dramatic,” she said.

Just last month, two women — a mother of two in East Granby and a 21-year-old in Wethersfield — were killed by their partners in murder-suicides, acts of violence that Foster noted. She hopes that by raising awareness in October and year-round, victims can connect to resources like Interval House and the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, where advocates can help them create safety plans when they are trying to leave their abusers.

Since 1977, Interval House has helped thousands of victims move into safe housing and create safe, supported plans to leave their abusers. The group was founded in the basement of a Hartford church by women who were championing the same message Foster shared on Monday: Victims of domestic violence should never have to suffer in silence.

Foster said the work they are doing at Interval House, and in the Men Make a Difference group, takes patience stamina and the collective help of communities across Connecticut.

She implored people to make it their mission to tell family and friends about the resources available to domestic violence victims and to engage in open, empathetic conversations with each other and groups providing resources.

“Engage with us not just this October, but every single day of this year. Work with us to change this landscape,” she said. “Remember, everyone knows someone.”

To help victims, Foster recommended people keep an open dialogue: “Stay in touch with friends. Check in with a text, check in with an email. It will open the door and that victim will understand someone is there for her or him,” she said.

While advocates are using the month of October as a platform for their programs and mission, members of Men Making a Difference on Monday reminded the public that to help increase the rate at which support services are reached and stigmas are reduced, outreach should happen year-round.

“Domestic violence month, while very important, does not go away at the end of October,” said member Rich Brown. “It needs to happen year-round. And we are all part of it. We all have a responsibility, wherever we see it, to take action.”

Free, safe, confidential help is available via email, text, call or live chat at 888-774-2900 or CTsafeconnect.org . To contact the Interval House, dial 888-774-2900.

