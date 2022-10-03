The schedule for the reimagined wild-card round of the MLB playoffs has been set. Eight teams will compete in best-of-three series, all of which begin Friday. In the American League, the AL Central division champion Cleveland Guardians will host the third wild card, the Tampa Bay Rays, for a best-of-three series. In the other AL wild-card series, the fourth-seeded Toronto Blue Jays will host the Seattle Mariners.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO