Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
FOX Sports
USWNT vs. England: Strong emotions heading into 'really special' friendly at Wembley
When it was announced over the summer that the United States would play England at Wembley Stadium this October, tickets sold out within 24 hours. The U.S. women's national team has played the Lionesses plenty of times over the years, but this match wasn't going to be an ordinary friendly.
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Ronaldinho catches England off guard
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Ronaldinho's confounding free kick. Shot or cross? We might never know the true...
FIFA・
FOX Sports
U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team
On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
FIFA・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
MLB odds: 2022 Wild Card best bets for Phillies-Cardinals, Mariners-Blue Jays
The MLB regular season has concluded, which means the Wild Card Round is officially underway starting on Friday, Oct. 7. I will guide you through these playoffs by giving you daily study materials. That homework consists of previewing each game with some bets I like for the daily slate. That...
MLB・
FOX Sports
MLB releases complete wild-card schedule
The schedule for the reimagined wild-card round of the MLB playoffs has been set. Eight teams will compete in best-of-three series, all of which begin Friday. In the American League, the AL Central division champion Cleveland Guardians will host the third wild card, the Tampa Bay Rays, for a best-of-three series. In the other AL wild-card series, the fourth-seeded Toronto Blue Jays will host the Seattle Mariners.
MLB・
FOX Sports
Are the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in trouble?
Will the real Los Angeles Rams please stand up. Through four games this season, the defending Super Bowl champs have looked far from what many expected, now sitting at 2-2 following a deflating 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Matthew Stafford and the offense failed to...
NFL・
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Eagles-Cardinals, Cowboys-Rams
The Week 5 slate features some great matchups, including the Eagles-Cardinals and Cowboys-Rams games on FOX. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for Week 5 of the season. My goal for this weekly column is always to provide tidbits you didn’t know before reading.
NFL・
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Bears-Vikings, pick
The 3-1 Minnesota Vikings hope to remain in first place as they play host to the 2-2 Chicago Bears on Sunday as the longtime NFC North Division rivals resume one of the NFL's most bitter rivalries. The Vikings lead the all-time series — which dates back to 1961 — 63-57-2,...
Comments / 0