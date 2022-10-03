ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

At Least 36 Killed in Thailand's Childcare Center Shooting

A gunman shot and killed at least 36 people at a childcare center in Thailand, Thursday. Children and teachers were among the victims. Thai officials say the mass shooting is the deadliest incident in the country’s history. The shooter, a former police officer, had been dismissed from the service...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police officer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
Person
Javier Roca
Voice of America

Paris, Other French Cities Will Not Broadcast World Cup in Public Areas

Paris becomes the latest French city that will not broadcast World Cup games in public areas. An official says the city is concerned over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the games in Qatar. Qatar is a small Arab nation in the Persian Gulf. Thousands of...
FIFA
Voice of America

Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack

During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Alarm Grows Over Teen's Death as Iran Denies Protest Link

PARIS — Concern grew on Wednesday over what caused the death of 16-year-old Nika Shahkarami who had joined the protests in Iran, even as the Iranian judiciary rejected accusations that she had been killed by security forces. Reports from Persian media based outside Iran have said that the grieving...
PROTESTS
Voice of America

Afghan Women Protest After School Bombing

Inspired by protests in neighboring Iran, women in Afghanistan took to the streets after a suicide bombing at an education center in Kabul killed dozens of people, most of them school girls. Nazrana Ghaffar Yousufzai reports.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Soccer#Guatemala#Violent Crime#Indonesian#Southeast Asian#Persebaya#National Police
Voice of America

Remaining Hostages Freed in Nigeria Train Attack

Lagos, Nigeria — The remaining passengers taken hostage in March after gunmen bombed and attacked a train in northwest Nigeria have been freed, government and security officials said on Wednesday. Gunmen blew up the tracks and attacked the train traveling between the capital, Abuja, and Kaduna, killing eight people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Australia Plans to Rescue Citizens Stranded in Syrian Camps

Australian authorities are preparing to repatriate more than 60 Australian widows and children of Islamic State fighters from detention camps in Syria. Officials insist the detainees will be put under surveillance when they are repatriated and that the women have agreed to be subject to control orders. More than 20...
AUSTRALIA
Voice of America

Solomons PM Tells Australia No Chinese Military Presence

Sydney — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Friday he has assured Australia that his nation will not allow a Chinese military presence in its territory. The island nation has been at the center of a diplomatic tussle in the southern Pacific Ocean between the United States, Australia and their allies on one side and an increasingly assertive China on the other.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Australia Welcomes Solomon Islands Leader 6 Months After Controversial Pact with China

SYDNEY — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is meeting with senior Australian government ministers Thursday as Canberra works to prevent its Pacific neighbors forging closer ties with China. Australia signed a security agreement with Solomon Islands in 2017, but the relationship has frayed over a deal the Pacific...
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Google
Voice of America

India-Made Cough Syrups May Be Tied to 66 Deaths in Gambia, WHO Says

The deaths of dozens of children in Gambia from kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the U.N. agency was investigating along with Indian regulators and...
HEALTH
Voice of America

Rohingya Accuse Facebook of Supporting Violence against Them, Seek Payment

The social media site Facebook is under increasing pressure to provide reparations to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The rights group Amnesty International has accused Facebook and its owner Meta of serious wrongdoing against the refugees from Myanmar. In a report released last week, Amnesty said Meta’s programming “proactively amplified and...
TECHNOLOGY
Voice of America

Rwanda Court Acquits Reporters Accused of Publishing Fake News

KIGALI — A Rwandan court has acquitted three journalists who had been detained for four years on charges of spreading false information with the intention of inciting violence and tarnishing the country's image. Rights groups say Rwanda is among the countries in sub-Saharan Africa that has the worst record...
AFRICA
Voice of America

Lebanon Reports First Case of Cholera Since 1993

Lebanon reported its first case of cholera since 1993, Health Minister Firas Abiad said Thursday. The case, recorded Wednesday, was from the rural northern province of Akkar, Abiad said, adding the infected person was a Syrian national who was receiving treatment. Akkar province borders Syria, where a cholera outbreak has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Voice of America

Cameroon Military Asks Civilians Displaced by Boko Haram to Return

MAROUA — Cameroon’s defense minister said it is safe for 40,000 villagers displaced by the militant group Boko Haram near the borders with Chad and Nigeria to return home. But villagers say they first need food aid as the fighting forced them to abandon their farms and livestock.
MILITARY
Voice of America

Uganda’s Museveni Apologizes to Kenya for Son’s Tweets

Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has issued a public apology to Kenya, asking forgiveness for tweets by his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The tweets on Monday joked about Uganda invading Kenya. But Museveni promoted his son from lieutenant to general while removing him as commander of the army’s land forces, saying there were many positive contributions he has made.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy