Voice of America
Indonesia's Football Association: Some Gates at Stadium Were Locked Prior to Deadly Stampede
A spokesperson for Indonesia’s national football association says some of the gates of the football stadium where at least 131 people were killed in last week’s stampede were still locked at the end of the match. Erwin Tobing, the chief of the association’s discipline commission, told reporters Tuesday...
FIFA・
Voice of America
Mass Shooting in Northern Thailand Leaves Dozens Dead, Including Children
At least 38 people, including 24 children, were killed in a gun and knife attack Thursday at a child care center in northern Thailand. It was the country's deadliest ever mass shooting carried out by an individual. The killing spree took place in Nong Bua Lam Phu, about 482 kilometers...
Voice of America
At Least 36 Killed in Thailand's Childcare Center Shooting
A gunman shot and killed at least 36 people at a childcare center in Thailand, Thursday. Children and teachers were among the victims. Thai officials say the mass shooting is the deadliest incident in the country’s history. The shooter, a former police officer, had been dismissed from the service...
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police officer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
Voice of America
Paris, Other French Cities Will Not Broadcast World Cup in Public Areas
Paris becomes the latest French city that will not broadcast World Cup games in public areas. An official says the city is concerned over rights violations of migrant workers and the environmental impact of the games in Qatar. Qatar is a small Arab nation in the Persian Gulf. Thousands of...
FIFA・
Voice of America
Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack
During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
Voice of America
Alarm Grows Over Teen's Death as Iran Denies Protest Link
PARIS — Concern grew on Wednesday over what caused the death of 16-year-old Nika Shahkarami who had joined the protests in Iran, even as the Iranian judiciary rejected accusations that she had been killed by security forces. Reports from Persian media based outside Iran have said that the grieving...
Voice of America
Afghan Women Protest After School Bombing
Inspired by protests in neighboring Iran, women in Afghanistan took to the streets after a suicide bombing at an education center in Kabul killed dozens of people, most of them school girls. Nazrana Ghaffar Yousufzai reports.
Voice of America
Remaining Hostages Freed in Nigeria Train Attack
Lagos, Nigeria — The remaining passengers taken hostage in March after gunmen bombed and attacked a train in northwest Nigeria have been freed, government and security officials said on Wednesday. Gunmen blew up the tracks and attacked the train traveling between the capital, Abuja, and Kaduna, killing eight people...
Voice of America
Australia Plans to Rescue Citizens Stranded in Syrian Camps
Australian authorities are preparing to repatriate more than 60 Australian widows and children of Islamic State fighters from detention camps in Syria. Officials insist the detainees will be put under surveillance when they are repatriated and that the women have agreed to be subject to control orders. More than 20...
Voice of America
Solomons PM Tells Australia No Chinese Military Presence
Sydney — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Friday he has assured Australia that his nation will not allow a Chinese military presence in its territory. The island nation has been at the center of a diplomatic tussle in the southern Pacific Ocean between the United States, Australia and their allies on one side and an increasingly assertive China on the other.
Voice of America
Australia Welcomes Solomon Islands Leader 6 Months After Controversial Pact with China
SYDNEY — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is meeting with senior Australian government ministers Thursday as Canberra works to prevent its Pacific neighbors forging closer ties with China. Australia signed a security agreement with Solomon Islands in 2017, but the relationship has frayed over a deal the Pacific...
Voice of America
India-Made Cough Syrups May Be Tied to 66 Deaths in Gambia, WHO Says
The deaths of dozens of children in Gambia from kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the U.N. agency was investigating along with Indian regulators and...
Voice of America
Rohingya Accuse Facebook of Supporting Violence against Them, Seek Payment
The social media site Facebook is under increasing pressure to provide reparations to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The rights group Amnesty International has accused Facebook and its owner Meta of serious wrongdoing against the refugees from Myanmar. In a report released last week, Amnesty said Meta’s programming “proactively amplified and...
Voice of America
Rwanda Court Acquits Reporters Accused of Publishing Fake News
KIGALI — A Rwandan court has acquitted three journalists who had been detained for four years on charges of spreading false information with the intention of inciting violence and tarnishing the country's image. Rights groups say Rwanda is among the countries in sub-Saharan Africa that has the worst record...
Voice of America
US, South Korea Fire Missiles into Sea in Response to North Korea
Seoul, south korea — The U.S. and South Korea fired a volley of missiles into the sea early Wednesday and staged a bombing drill in the Yellow Sea in response to North Korea's firing of an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said...
Voice of America
Lebanon Reports First Case of Cholera Since 1993
Lebanon reported its first case of cholera since 1993, Health Minister Firas Abiad said Thursday. The case, recorded Wednesday, was from the rural northern province of Akkar, Abiad said, adding the infected person was a Syrian national who was receiving treatment. Akkar province borders Syria, where a cholera outbreak has...
Voice of America
Cameroon Military Asks Civilians Displaced by Boko Haram to Return
MAROUA — Cameroon’s defense minister said it is safe for 40,000 villagers displaced by the militant group Boko Haram near the borders with Chad and Nigeria to return home. But villagers say they first need food aid as the fighting forced them to abandon their farms and livestock.
Voice of America
Uganda’s Museveni Apologizes to Kenya for Son’s Tweets
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has issued a public apology to Kenya, asking forgiveness for tweets by his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The tweets on Monday joked about Uganda invading Kenya. But Museveni promoted his son from lieutenant to general while removing him as commander of the army’s land forces, saying there were many positive contributions he has made.
Voice of America
US Targets Alleged Myanmar Arms Traffickers with Sanctions for Supplying Junta
Washington — The United States on Thursday targeted three Myanmar citizens and a company it said were helping the junta that seized power in the Southeast Asian country early last year to procure weapons, theU.S. Treasury Department said. The military staged a coup in February 2021, detaining democratic leaders...
