Voice of America

Sao Paulo’s ‘Crackland’ Reflects Brazil’s Rising Role in Drug Trade

Brazil, once a minor player in drug trafficking, now ranks among the world’s top sources of cocaine and the main transshipment point of narcotics to Europe. And in Sao Paulo, South America’s largest city, the illegal drug trade has turned entire neighborhoods into wastelands. For VOA News, Sao Paulo correspondent Edgar Maciel visited one of those neighborhoods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Own Allies Turn On Him as Ukraine Unleashes Hell in Stolen Russian Tanks

Hot on the heels of embarrassing reports of Russian recruits fighting each other and Moscow loyalists calling for Kremlin ministers to kill themselves, it seems the rage against Vladimir Putin’s handling of his invasion of Ukraine is now openly being conveyed to the man himself by members of his own inner circle.A report Friday—which is Putin’s 70th birthday—said that one of the despot’s closest allies had openly challenged the disastrous way the war was being conducted. The landmark challenge was even significant enough to be included in U.S. President Joe Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, according to anonymous officials cited by...
POLITICS
Voice of America

Australia Welcomes Solomon Islands Leader 6 Months After Controversial Pact with China

SYDNEY — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare is meeting with senior Australian government ministers Thursday as Canberra works to prevent its Pacific neighbors forging closer ties with China. Australia signed a security agreement with Solomon Islands in 2017, but the relationship has frayed over a deal the Pacific...
CHINA
Voice of America

Rohingya Accuse Facebook of Supporting Violence against Them, Seek Payment

The social media site Facebook is under increasing pressure to provide reparations to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh. The rights group Amnesty International has accused Facebook and its owner Meta of serious wrongdoing against the refugees from Myanmar. In a report released last week, Amnesty said Meta’s programming “proactively amplified and...
TECHNOLOGY
Voice of America

After Russian Atrocities, Ukraine’s Bucha Inches Toward Normalcy

The Ukrainian city of Bucha was the scene of one of the worst massacres in Russia's war against its neighbor, with hundreds of bodies discovered in mass graves back in April. Now, against many expectations, a robust reconstruction effort is making it possible for children to return to school. For VOA, Anna Chernikova reports from Bucha. Camera - Serhii Smychok.
EUROPE
Voice of America

US Secretary of State: No Change in Venezuela Sanctions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says any change in the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela could only come in response to constructive steps by the Maduro regime to restore democracy. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Organization of the American States meeting in Lima, Peru, on Thursday, the...
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

Putin Faces 'Most Perilous Moment' as Russian Forces Retreat in Ukraine

London — The war in Ukraine is likely entering a critical phase as Kyiv’s forces advance in the south and east of the country, forcing invading Russian troops to retreat. In recent days, Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian lines in the southern region of Kherson, liberating several villages along the Dnieper River. Kyiv’s forces now control settlements about 30 kilometers beyond previous front lines.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Why Burkina Faso Protesters Waved Russian Flags in French Embassy Attack

During the coup in Burkina Faso last Friday, civilians and troops took to the streets with Russian flags, saying they wanted the country's security partnership with France replaced by one with Russia. In this report from Ouagadougou, Henry Wilkins investigates how Russian disinformation played a part in the country's second coup in eight months. VOA footage by Daniel Gnienhoun and Henry Wilkins.
PROTESTS
Voice of America

‘Public Will Be Silenced’ by Turkey’s Proposed Disinformation Bill

Ankara / Istanbul / Washington — Turkey’s disinformation bill is one step closer to being signed into law, despite protests by the country’s media. Parliamentary debate on the “proposal on the amendment of the press law and other laws” started Tuesday. The Turkish government says...
WORLD
Voice of America

Uganda’s Museveni Apologizes to Kenya for Son’s Tweets

Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has issued a public apology to Kenya, asking forgiveness for tweets by his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The tweets on Monday joked about Uganda invading Kenya. But Museveni promoted his son from lieutenant to general while removing him as commander of the army’s land forces, saying there were many positive contributions he has made.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Colombia, National Liberation Army Rebels to Restart Peace Talks

Bogota, colombia — Delegates of Colombia's government and the nation's largest remaining guerrilla group met on Tuesday and announced that they will restart peace talks that were suspended in 2018. After meeting in Venezuela's capital city, representatives of the Colombian government and the National Liberation Army, or ELN, issued...
POLITICS
Country
Brazil
Voice of America

Blinken Announces Aid for Migrants, Refugees

Lima, Peru — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday announced new humanitarian aid to migrants and refugees in the Americas, on a visit to Peru. Blinken is on a regional tour that has taken him to Colombia, Chile and now Lima, where he was attending the annual meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly, which closes Friday.
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

Putin Finalizes Annexation Claim Rejected by Ukraine, West

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law Wednesday to formalize Russia’s annexation of four Ukrainian regions, a move widely condemned as illegal and one that comes as Ukrainian forces advance in a counteroffensive to take back areas under Russian control. The Russian measure, approved earlier this week by the...
POLITICS
Voice of America

US Appeals Court Sends DACA Case Back to Lower Court

Washington — A federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation was unlawful but said current enrollees could renew their status and sent the case back to a lower court to consider a new Biden administration regulation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

Chad Transition Period Extension Worries Experts

Nairobi, Kenya — The push for democracy in Chad suffered a setback last weekend, when a political forum organized by military rulers postponed elections for another two years. An 18-month political transition led by Mahamat Idriss Deby was supposed to end this month. Instead, it’s been prolonged after a...
WORLD
Voice of America

Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 6

For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:17 p.m.: Norway on Thursday said that Russian fishing vessels can call at only three Arctic ports — Kirkenes, Tromsø and Båtsfjord — and that all Russian vessels arriving at these ports will be checked, The Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Voice of America

State Department Recap: September 28-October 5, 2022

State department — Here's a look at what U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other top diplomats have been doing this week:. The United States requested an emergency meeting Wednesday to address North Korea's "dangerous and reckless" test firing of a long-range ballistic missile over Japan the previous day. Blinken said the U.S. was taking "appropriate, defensive deterrence steps" with allies and partners in response to North Korea's latest provocation. State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters this week that the U.S. was still assessing North Korea's launch — the 39th ballistic missile launch in 2022 — saying it "posed an unacceptable threat to the Japanese public" and was destabilizing the region.
U.S. POLITICS
Voice of America

America's Biggest Ship Deploys in North Atlantic Amid Looming Russian Threat

Pentagon — The United States' newest and most advanced aircraft carrier has embarked on its first deployment to train with allies and patrol the high seas of the Atlantic amid increased tensions across the globe. The USS Gerald R. Ford began its deployment in the North Atlantic on Tuesday...
MILITARY
Voice of America

UN Council Rejects Uyghur Resolution on China by Narrow Margin

The 47-member U.N. Human Rights Council has rejected a resolution to hold a debate next year on alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang by a narrow margin of 19 votes against, 17 in favor and 11 abstentions. The vote was preceded by a vigorous debate in which several member states...
POLITICS

