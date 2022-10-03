Three scientists, one from Denmark, and two from the United States, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for their work that has led to improved medicines. The winners were Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless from the U.S. and Morten Meldal from Denmark. They worked together on “click chemistry and bioorthoganal reactions” which are used to make cancer drugs and map DNA.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO