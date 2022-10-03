Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
American, Danish Chemists Win Nobel Prize for Work Leading to New Medicines
Three scientists, one from Denmark, and two from the United States, won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for their work that has led to improved medicines. The winners were Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless from the U.S. and Morten Meldal from Denmark. They worked together on “click chemistry and bioorthoganal reactions” which are used to make cancer drugs and map DNA.
Voice of America
Three Share Nobel Prize in Chemistry
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Wednesday three scientists won the Nobel Prize in chemistry for “the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.”. The prize and its $900,000 award went equally to Carolyn Bertozzi and Barry Sharpless of the United States and Morten Meldal of Denmark. For...
Voice of America
French Woman Wins Nobel Literature Prize
French writer Annie Ernaux used her own experience to explore life in France since the 1940s. On Thursday, the Swedish Academy announced that she had won this year's Nobel Prize in Literature. It said she received the award for work that shines light on dark corners of memory, family and society.
Voice of America
India-Made Cough Syrups May Be Tied to 66 Deaths in Gambia, WHO Says
The deaths of dozens of children in Gambia from kidney injuries may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, the World Health Organization said Wednesday. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the U.N. agency was investigating along with Indian regulators and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Fourth Uganda Health Worker Dies as Ebola Spreads
KAMPALA — Uganda’s ministry of health says a fourth health worker has died from the spreading Ebola outbreak that has killed 11 people. The outbreak of the Sudan strain of the virus began in September but health authorities are also testing a suspected case of the Zaire strain.
Voice of America
America's Biggest Ship Deploys in North Atlantic Amid Looming Russian Threat
Pentagon — The United States' newest and most advanced aircraft carrier has embarked on its first deployment to train with allies and patrol the high seas of the Atlantic amid increased tensions across the globe. The USS Gerald R. Ford began its deployment in the North Atlantic on Tuesday...
Voice of America
Ethiopia, Tigray Forces Agree to AU-Mediated Dialogue
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's nearly two-year civil war with Tigrayan forces may finally see peace talks after both sides agreed to an African Union-mediated dialogue in South Africa this weekend. The talks would come after a series of airstrikes in Tigray, including one Tuesday that aid workers say killed more than 50 people when it hit a school sheltering war-displaced people.
Voice of America
NASA Makes History Launching First Indigenous Woman to Space
NASA makes history yet again. Plus, why a Mars rover’s doom may signal a new beginning, and a look back at a pioneering spacecraft’s suicide mission to Saturn. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
Uganda’s Museveni Apologizes to Kenya for Son’s Tweets
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has issued a public apology to Kenya, asking forgiveness for tweets by his son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba. The tweets on Monday joked about Uganda invading Kenya. But Museveni promoted his son from lieutenant to general while removing him as commander of the army’s land forces, saying there were many positive contributions he has made.
Voice of America
Australia Seeks to Grow Plants on Moon by 2025
SYDNEY — Australian scientists are trying to grow plants on the moon by 2025 in a new mission unveiled Friday that they said could help pave the way for a future colony. Plant biologist Brett Williams, from the Queensland University of Technology, said seeds would be carried by the Beresheet 2 spacecraft, a private Israeli moon mission.
Voice of America
US to Send Recent Uganda Visitors to 5 Airports for Ebola Screening
Washington — The Biden administration will begin redirecting U.S.-bound travelers who had been to Uganda within the previous 21 days to five major American airports to be screened for Ebola as public health officials sent an alert to health care workers. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Voice of America
Sweden: 'Serious Sabotage' Suspected in Baltic Sea Pipeline Explosions
Sweden’s domestic security agency said Thursday that its initial investigation into explosions last week along two Russian natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea "has strengthened the suspicions of serious sabotage" as the cause. Separately, a Swedish prosecutor said that "seizures have been made at the crime scene and...
Voice of America
Solomons PM Tells Australia No Chinese Military Presence
Sydney — Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Friday he has assured Australia that his nation will not allow a Chinese military presence in its territory. The island nation has been at the center of a diplomatic tussle in the southern Pacific Ocean between the United States, Australia and their allies on one side and an increasingly assertive China on the other.
Voice of America
No Longer Out of Sight, Effort Gets Underway to Combat Treatable Blindness
Madrid — Africa and Latin America have the highest rates in the world of treatable sight problems, but a Spanish NGO is finding innovative ways to reverse this situation. Conditions like glaucoma or cataracts, which are easily treated in developed countries, often go unattended in many poorer countries that are struggling with more serious medical challenges like HIV or malaria.
Comments / 0