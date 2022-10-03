Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
‘They’re out there’: Why California mountain lion sightings are on the rise
California's mountain lions face a "genetic mix-up." Now what can we do to fix it?
The bizarre duel on Angel Island that killed a state senator
Like so many stupid fights, this one started at a bar.
Part of Mauna Loa summit in Hawaii closed after earthquake swarms
It is the largest active volcano in the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This San Francisco Fleet Week feud was bizarre, even by Gavin Newsom standards
The feud happened 15 years ago, but if you change a couple of details here and there, the tale very much sounds like it could have happened in 2022.
Hundreds of sea lions sickened along Calif. coastline
The Marine Mammal Center's 24-hour rescue hotline was flooded with hundreds of calls reporting sightings of the animals in distress.
SFGate
Tennessee Library and Archives holding open house Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee State Library and Archives is holding open house this weekend during Nashville Oktoberfest. Guests can explore the facility's interactive exhibit lobby, which highlights some of Tennessee's historical documents, including three constitutions. Guided tours will include the state-of-the-art conservation lab, grand reading room and...
Comments / 0