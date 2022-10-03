Read full article on original website
The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6 Release Window Detailed
CD Projekt has provided more context about when The Witcher 5 and The Witcher 6 will end up releasing. At this point in time, CD Projekt Red is working on the next mainline installment in the Witcher franchise, which fans are simply referring to as The Witcher 4 for now. And while it's still hard to know when this game will arrive, we do know that it will be followed by two more entries which will make up a new trilogy. Although the entirety of this trilogy might not see the light of day until a decade from now, we do know the plans that CD Projekt now has on paper.
Need for Speed Unbound Officially Revealed
Developed Criterion Games and Electronic Arts officially revealed Need for Speed Unbound today. The new title blends a mixture of street art and realistic cars for a unique style all its own that looks fairly refreshing for the franchise. The racing video game, and arguably one of the worst-kept gaming secrets of the year, will officially release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via EA app, Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store.
The Callisto Protocol Length Revealed; Multiple Paths Add Replay Value
We now know how long it will take to finish The Callisto Protocol when it releases later this year. The Callisto Protocol is a brand new horror game that's basically a spiritual successor to Dead Space. The game is being led by Glen Schofield, the creator of the original Dead Space game. After leaving Visceral Games and going to work on Call of Duty for a number of years, Schofield is revisiting his horror roots for a new sci-fi nightmare. Over the last 5 months or so, the team at Striking Distance has been revealing everything it has to offer to get fans excited for the new horror game.
Overwatch 2 Requirement Makes the Game Too Expensive for Some Players
Overwatch 2 released yesterday, and Blizzard has taken several steps to reduce the chances of cheaters ruining the game. As revealed last week, the game now requires that all users have a phone number registered to their Battle.net account. Since a number can only be tied to one account, the theory is that it would act as a barrier that prevents bad actors from simply making a new account after they've been banned. Unfortunately, some Overwatch fans have discovered that pre-paid phone numbers are not accepted by Blizzard, meaning they would have to sign-up for a monthly plan if they want to play.
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Rejected Two Friday Sequel Scripts: "They F-cked It Up"
Warner Bros. said "bye, Felicia" to two different Friday sequel scripts, according to star and co-writer Ice Cube. The rapper and actor co-wrote all three Friday films — the 1995 cult-classic stoner comedy and its sequels, 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next — playing recently-fired slacker Craig Jones opposite his drug dealer homeboy Smokey (Chris Tucker). In 2019, Cube revealed he wrote Friday 4 in time for the original movie's 25th anniversary in 2020, only to tweet a year later that Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema "hi-jacked the happiness of the culture" by "[refusing] to make more sequels."
Mortal Kombat's Ed Boon Shuts Down Fan Theories With New Game Reveal
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has shared more details about when the next project from NetherRealm Studios will properly be unveiled. Since winding down its work on Mortal Kombat 11, fans have been eager to know about what NetherRealm might opt to do next. While some have hoped to see Injustice 3 come about, others have simply been crossing their fingers to see Mortal Kombat 12. And although we'll have to wait a bit longer to find out what this incoming project will be, Boon has made clear that the announcement isn't going to take place soon.
PlayStation Plus Free Games for October 2022 Now Available
The new lineup of free games on PlayStation Plus for the month of October 2022 are now available to download. As we have come to expect on a routine basis, PlayStation has today pushed live the latest group of PS Plus titles on the first Tuesday of the month. And while this group of games from PS5 and PS4 are perhaps not as strong as normal, there's still plenty here that should keep PlayStation fans busy.
The Witcher 4 Won't Release Until 2025 or Later
CD Projekt has confirmed that the absolute earliest in which the next mainline entry in The Witcher franchise could arrive is by 2025. Earlier this year, the longtime publisher of The Witcher confirmed that it was working on another installment in the series, and has since revealed that this next game will be part of a new trilogy. And while some fans have hoped that The Witcher 4 (unofficial title) would arrive sooner rather than later, it sounds like they're instead going to have to prepare to be quite patient.
New Amiibo Images Leak Ahead of Nintendo Reveal
Nearly eight years after the first wave of amiibo figures debuted, Nintendo continues to support the line with new releases. While the company has yet to officially announce the next wave based on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, images of two new figures have leaked online: Sephiroth and Kazuya! Nintendo has been releasing figures based on every fighter from the game, so it's not really surprising that these two are on the way. However, most fans likely expected to see Pyra and Mythra released first since they appeared in the game before these two fighters did.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reportedly Getting Paid DLC With Classic Maps
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will reportedly get classic maps from the series as paid DLC. For years, Call of Duty charged as much as $15 for new multiplayer maps. As time went on, this would include other things such as new weapons, zombies maps, or new Spec Ops levels. However, those who didn't own the maps wouldn't be able to play with those who had them, creating a segregated player base. It was far from ideal especially because some games had 4 DLC packs, meaning you'd spend another $60 just to be able to play with everyone. When Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was released in 2019, Activision decided to embrace the battle pass model that was popularized by Fortnite, allowing for free maps while still including a popular form of monetization.
First Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Trailer Revealed
During today's Nintendo Direct, Nintendo and Illumination Entertainment debuted the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. animated adaptation. As expected, the teaser gives viewers their first look at the film's animated style, but little in the way of the film's plot. Of course, the trailer's biggest reveal is the voice of Chris Pratt as Nintendo's mustachioed mascot, which sounds a bit similar to Mario's voice from The Super Mario Bros. Super Show. The film also now has an official title: The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie can be found at the top of this page.
Pokemon Eggs Just Got Weirder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The mystery of Pokemon eggs just got a whole lot weirder in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company released a new 14-minute trailer showcasing Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the brand new open-world Pokemon games. One new feature of the games are Pokemon Picnics, which are a successor of sorts to the Pokemon Camp from Pokemon Sword and Shield. In addition to playing with your Pokemon, you can also give them baths and feed them sandwiches made of delicious cold-cut meat that may or may not have come from Pokemon. There's a multiplayer aspect to Pokemon Picnics as well, so that other players can enjoy your company as you bathe and feed your Pokemon.
Xbox Game Pass Unveils 9 New Games for October 2022
Microsoft has revealed the first slate of games that will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the month of October 2022. Based on previous announcements from Xbox, we already had a pretty good idea on paper of what titles Game Pass would be getting within the month. Now that we've seen every game in question that will be arriving in the coming days and weeks, it only further reiterates that October should be a strong month for the service.
Former WWE Star Making Boxing Debut On Floyd Mayweather Card
There seem to be quite a few crossovers between the worlds of UFC and WWE, and now a former WWE and AEW star is making his way to the world of boxing for the first time. It was revealed today that Bobby Fish will be making his boxing debut as part of the Floyd Mayweather and Deji card on November 13th. The Global Titans Fight Series event will have Fish taking on Ghanaian Boateng Prempeh, who is 2 and 3 and has scored two knockout victories. His last fight was against Theophilus Ofer Dodoo last December, and you can find the official post below.
Twitter Announces New Image, Video Feature
Twitter continued its string of new features this week by announcing an update that makes it so that people can upload mixed media to included in their tweets. This means that you're no longer restricted to only including a gif in one tweet or a series of photos. Instead, you can now include something like a gif next to a static image in your tweets to "create a whole vibe" among other things, according to Twitter.
Evil Dead Rise Director Shares Bloody BTS Photo
As fans wait for our first official look at the highly anticipated sequel Evil Dead Rise, director Lee Cronin took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of the project, recalling how a year ago at this time, the production was immersed in the gooey glory of the franchise. Given how much time has passed since the project being announced and the lack of updates about what's in store for audiences, getting any sort of glimpse of the experience is a welcome reveal for fans. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below before Evil Dead Rise lands in theaters on April 21, 2023.
Moonlighting Creator Confirms Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series Finally Coming to Streaming
Moonlighting, the cult-classic TV series that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, is finally making its way to streaming. The 1980s ABC series hasn't been available to watch anywhere online for years, and fans have held out hope that Moonlighting would eventually make its way to streaming at some point. That dream is finally coming true, according to series creator Glenn Caron.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Reveals New Pokemon, Teases Hidden Ones
A new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer dropped this week, and as usual, fans have been tearing through it to find out more about the various features and monsters teased or revealed within. One of those reveals was a new evolution for Girafarig called "Farigiraf," a Pokemon that evolves from Girafarig that live in the Paldea region. While we got an in-depth look at this one and all its abilities, several more Pokemon were teased without being fully revealed at this time.
New Steam Game Quickly Lights Up Top Sellers Chart
A new game that released on PC via Steam only a couple of days back is already lighting the platform's Top Sellers chart ablaze. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see new titles on Steam quickly become top earners on the marketplace. What is shocking in this instance, though, is that the game in question that's doing so well on Steam is only available via early access.
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"
Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
