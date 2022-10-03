Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Related
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton has a plan for Russell Wilson, Nathaniel Hackett & Broncos | THE HERD
What will Nathaniel Hackett have to do to fix Russell Wilson & the Denver Broncos? They're 2-2, 3rd in the AFC West, and still struggling to find their stride offensively. Coach Sean Payton joins Colin Cowherd to share what his game plan would be to turn the season around.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
FOX Sports
Mark Sanchez on Aaron Rodgers, Packers leading into Week 5 | THE HERD
Fox analyst Mark Sanchez joins Colin Cowherd to talk Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers heading into Week 5's matchup vs. the New York Giants in London. Mark discusses Aaron Rodgers and the intensity of play he brings to the field.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football
The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
It's Time to Take a Hard Look at Pat Narduzzi
Are the Pitt Panthers in the best possible hands?
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL・
Eagles fans will like bold prediction by FOX Sports loudmouth
The Philadelphia Eagles are on a roll. The Birds improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes is effortlessly great. We shouldn't take him for granted
Given what it was, where it was, who it came against, how it went down and when it happened, there should have been more fuss made. That there wasn't, well, that's Patrick Mahomes' own fault. Against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night, Mahomes turned in a...
Phillies-Cardinals Wild Card Start Times Announced
The game times for the Phillies and Cardinals three-game series have been announced, with all game in St. Louis. The Phillies will open their series on Friday at 2:07 in St. Louis. Game 2 will be on Saturday night at 8:37 and will be heard on 97.3 ESPN. Game 3, if necessary will also be at 8:37 and will be heard on 97.3 ESPN.
FOX Sports
Niners win proves we took Jimmy Garoppolo for granted | THE CARTON SHOW
The San Francisco 49ers added a win to their season with their Monday Night Football defeat of Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams. This now marks Jimmy G's second win this season as QB1 with the Niners, proving Craig Carton's point: We've taken Garoppolo for granted. Watch as he makes the case, alongside Mark Schlereth, that Jimmy G is good for the 49ers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Joel Klatt on Oklahoma Sooners biggest concerns | THE HERD
Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd and discusses his concerns for the Oklahoma Sooners. A combination of lack luster defense, player departures , and difficult schedule ahead lead Klatt to say “There is only one Oklahoma but right now that is not a good football team.”
FOX Sports
Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
Comments / 0