Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
Mariners utilityman Haggerty hurt, out for start of playoffs

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners lost utilityman Sam Haggerty for at least the first two rounds of the playoffs after suffering a groin injury late in Monday night’s loss to Detroit. Seattle manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that Haggerty is not expected to need surgery based off...
SEATTLE, WA
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL Week 5: Colts-Broncos top plays from Thursday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are facing the Denver Broncos in an AFC battle on Thursday Night Football to open Week 5 of the NFL season. The Colts (1-2-1) are aiming to turn their season around with a road win, while the Broncos (2-2) hope to get above .500 with a home victory. Both teams enter Thursday's tilt third in their respective divisions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
NORMAN, OK
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillies-Cardinals Wild Card Start Times Announced

The game times for the Phillies and Cardinals three-game series have been announced, with all game in St. Louis. The Phillies will open their series on Friday at 2:07 in St. Louis. Game 2 will be on Saturday night at 8:37 and will be heard on 97.3 ESPN. Game 3, if necessary will also be at 8:37 and will be heard on 97.3 ESPN.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Niners win proves we took Jimmy Garoppolo for granted | THE CARTON SHOW

The San Francisco 49ers added a win to their season with their Monday Night Football defeat of Super Bowl Champions, the Los Angeles Rams. This now marks Jimmy G's second win this season as QB1 with the Niners, proving Craig Carton's point: We've taken Garoppolo for granted. Watch as he makes the case, alongside Mark Schlereth, that Jimmy G is good for the 49ers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends

Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
NFL
Joel Klatt on Oklahoma Sooners biggest concerns | THE HERD

Fox Sports CFB analyst Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd and discusses his concerns for the Oklahoma Sooners. A combination of lack luster defense, player departures , and difficult schedule ahead lead Klatt to say “There is only one Oklahoma but right now that is not a good football team.”
NORMAN, OK
Mayfield, NFL's worst offense meet top-ranked 49ers defense

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — No NFL quarterback has struggled quite as much this season as Carolina’s Baker Mayfield. The bumpy road isn’t expected to get any smoother on Sunday for the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. Mayfield, who is last in the NFL in ESPN’s total...
