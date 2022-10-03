ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West's 'White Lives Matter' Shirt Slammed by Social Justice Advocates

By Simone Carter
 5 days ago

Kanye West is infamous for being a contrarian, and the rapper again sparked outrage on Monday for wearing a shirt emblazoned with the slogan "White Lives Matter."

The music mogul and fashion designer, who has legally changed his name to Ye, donned the black shirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris. The phrase appeared on the back of the shirt in all caps and white font. Images of Pope John Paul II adorned the front.

Ye's subversion of Black Lives Matter's messaging has angered many who've advocated for social justice. For years, Black Lives Matter supporters have protested against systemic racism and police brutality, but white supremacists have distorted the group's famed slogan to espouse their own racist ideology.

Now, critics are arguing that West's shirt may work to advance the "White Lives Matter" cause.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ZJlU_0iKZzTwq00
Kanye West appears during Paris Fashion Week on October 2. The rapper sparked outrage when he wore a "White Lives Matter" shirt to his Yeezy fashion show. Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Gospel artist and songwriter Ted Winn, who's also advocated for social justice causes, issued a scathing indictment of West in a Monday tweet.

"Anybody who knows me knows I have NOTHING for @kanyewest - and he keeps giving more reasons," Winn wrote, in part. "It's not just anti-Black, it's buffoonery."

Exavier Pope, an attorney and media personality, called out the move as attention-seeking behavior.

"Strange Kanye West would wear a 'White Lives Matter' shirt at a show essentially begging for white industry approval in the fashion industry," Pope tweeted on Monday.

Later, he retweeted a photo of West standing next to controversial conservative political commentator Candace Owens, who is also Black. Each sported "White Lives Matter" garb, and Pope accused them of trying to "'achieve' their way out of Blackness."

Democratic political strategist Symone D. Sanders-Townsend also remarked on the photo of the two provocateurs.

"Not that girl that hasn't done and has yet to do her research with that man that told us he does not read in 'White Lives Matter' shirts!? Mmm ok," she wrote in a tweet.

One Twitter user noted that Black models had to strut in the shirts at the fashion show, too.

"Kanye west making Black models wear 'white lives matter' shirts is a culmination of his anti blackness and his immersion in white supremacy ideologies and methods. Disgusting," wrote @Blu_Alexia_.

And another compared the origin of Black Lives Matter with that of the so-called White Lives Matter movement.

"Black Lives Matter born out of enduring 350 years of slavery and systemic racism," actress and writer Natasha Chandel tweeted. "White Lives Matter born out of 3.5 years of not being the center of attention."

West previously raised eyebrows for stepping out in a red "Make America great again" cap in support of former President Donald Trump, with whom he shared a friendship. Although the rapper later seemed to sour on Trump, he told Forbes in 2020 that he wore the hat "as a protest to the segregation of votes in the Black community.

"Also, other than the fact that I like Trump hotels and the saxophones in the lobby," West continued.

Newsweek has reached out to Black Lives Matter, the Vatican, Owens and a representative for West for comment.

Budgetbuy33
5d ago

As a minority woman I never had a problem believing or saying other race of people lives matter too. Yes white lives do matter!

17
Heidi Mckee
5d ago

All lives matters ♥️ and it seems like he is coming back to him old self 🤩

8
Eric Smith
5d ago

Starting to like this guy. You matter too bro.

14
Related
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

Diddy Says Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Antics Go Beyond Fashion: ‘It’s Not A Joke’

Kanye West’s supporters have stood with the rapper through near-constant storms of controversy and problematic behavior — from relentless taunting of his ex-wife to calling slavery a choice and everything in between. Needless to say, they’ve learned how to pick their battles. But after West debuted a longsleeved “White Lives Matter” shirt during a showcase for his new Yeezy line at a YZY SZN 9 presentation in Paris, his friends in the fashion world have sided against him. Now, even Sean “Diddy” Combs has decided this is a fight he’s willing to speak up about — because it goes far beyond fashion.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

Kanye is right: Black Lives Matter was always a scam

Kanye West only really cares about getting attention. But even the worst attention hog can stumble across a good point: Black Lives Matter was a scam from the beginning. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye said. He's right. The Black Lives Matter movement was built on the lie that Michael Brown was a poor defenseless victim of a racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. The myth that he submitted and was shot anyway — “Hands up, don’t shoot” — was a lie. Physical evidence showed that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson and attempted to get his gun before he was shot.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’

Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Barack Obama recalls Queen’s response after Michelle gave monarch brooch of ‘nominal value’

Barack Obama has shared a sweet recollection about Queen Elizabeth II and her “subtle thoughtfulness” on the day of her funeral.On Monday 19 September, as the Queen was honoured by dignitaries and royals from around the world during her state funeral, the former president shared a video about his own experiences with the late British ruler.In the video, which Barack shared to his Twitter account, he recalled his and wife Michelle’s meeting with the Queen in 2011, when the couple was invited to a State Dinner at Buckingham Palace.However, as noted by the former president, State Dinners at Buckingham...
POTUS
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Sore Spot With An Insult He Really Hates

Jimmy Kimmel mocked Donald Trump on Thursday by using one of the insults the former president hates the most. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host pointed to new revelations in the upcoming book The Divider by Peter Baker of The New York Times and The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser that claim Trump’s attempts to purchase Greenland from Denmark went a lot further than was originally reported.
POTUS
Tampa Bay Times

Jesus was not a white Christian American | Letters

I am one of many Christians who are deeply troubled by the kind of Christianity being used by more and more politicians and religious leaders, including the governor of Florida. In the name of “religious freedom” and fighting for Christ, these people are urging us to deepen the dividing lines of “good versus evil,” feeding mistrust, fear and hatred. White Christian nationalism misses the heart of the life and teachings of Jesus: Love God, love neighbor as self and love enemies. In following Jesus, the law of love is to be our guide, including in public discourse and decision-making (like voting). Finally, to other white Christians, let us remember that Jesus was not a white Christian American. Jesus was a brown Jew, living under the oppression of the empire of his time, and his chosen weapon was nonviolent inclusive love.
RELIGION
Complex

Diddy on Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt Design: ‘I Don’t Rock With It’

Diddy has spoken out against the “white lives matter” t-shirt design featured in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 presentation. While Diddy said he will “always support” Ye as “a freethinker,” he made clear in an Instagram-shared video overnight that he’s “not with it” when it comes to the widely criticized design featuring a hate slogan.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

