Cold, rainy weather will stick around in NYC, thanks to tropical moisture brought by Hurricane Ian

Heavy rain in Chinatown.

Keep those sweaters and umbrellas handy.

The cool and rainy weather from the weekend is sticking around through Wednesday, along with some gusty winds. Though it’s not exactly a direct effect of Hurricane Ian, which devastated parts of Florida last week, meteorologists said that tropical moisture brought up by the storm merged with an area storm, resulting in intermittent rain in New York City and surrounding areas.

“It means more the same for New York City through the middle of the week, so we're looking for waves of rain at times,” meteorologist Garett Argianas told Gothamist. “It's still kind of gusty too. I don't think the wind is going to cause any big trouble around here, but it'll be gusting, say 30 to 35 miles per hour.”

Temperatures will stay uncharacteristically cold for October, in the 50s tomorrow and between 50s and 60s on Wednesday.

The rainfall on Monday also caused some minor coastal flooding. And Argianas said there would likely be more of the same heading into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood advisory for New York City and surrounding areas, which is set to expire Tuesday at 6 p.m. Argianas said the effects have been mild so far, and Tuesday should see similar conditions.

“We’re likely to see another round of coastal flooding on Tuesday afternoon,” Argianas said. “Locally, it shouldn't be anything significant, but you might notice some high water, maybe some parking lots or roads that are close to the water.”

And while the rainy days may ruin some outdoor activities, Argianas said it’s actually a needed drink of water for the area, which has been experiencing a drought.

“Even though we've made progress, certainly through September and early October here, we still do need a little bit more rain.” Argianas said.“We can call this beneficial rain, to help close that deficit even more.”

For those who miss the sun, fret not. It’ll be back for the second half of the week.

“I think Thursday is going to be a spectacular October day, it should be nice and bright and we'll be up in the seventies again,” Argianas said. “So if you're kind of staying inside and don't want to go out in the breezy, chilly and rainy weather, you have some better weather to look forward to in a few days.”