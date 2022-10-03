ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adena, OH

WTOV 9

Double the puppy love: Second dog park opens in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — People in Wheeling liked the city’s first dog park so much, they begged for another one. That wish has been granted, as a second park, similarly sponsored by the Fitzsimmons family, officially opened Thursday at Wheeling Park. "Some of the feedback you get form...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Belmont County organizations again teaming up to fill backpacks

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Blink and the holiday season will be here. Although not every family is so fortunate. The Belmont County Farm Bureau has been making backpacks for food to help some kids through those tough times and they reached an agreement recently to help them continue their work.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Belmont County seeks leader of new program designed to help with the little things

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A new program coming to Belmont County is aimed at helping people with the little things. After all, there’s already a program for the big things. “Because they don’t know who to call, they call 911. It’s the easiest thing to do to get help. We want to take this a step further and educate them on what resources are available to them through this program,” Cumberland Trail Fire District Chief Tim Hall said.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

No injuries in semi crash on Ohio 7 in Steubenville

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — There was a single truck crash Thursday evening on Ohio 7 near the Washington Street intersection in Steubenville. No injuries were reported. Both the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department and Steubenville Police Department responded.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Heroes Wall in Belmont is labor of love for organizers

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Tri-State Military Veteran’s Museum added 880 names over two panels to its Heroes Wall. Names from the revolution to the modern day are honored in front of the building in Belmont. “It brings tears to my eyes because I knew a lot of...
BELMONT, OH
WTOV 9

Local first responders return from helping Hurricane Ian victims

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Hurricane Ian left many in Southwest Florida without power, water, or a home. And with many suffering, Calcutta first responders made the trip down to Ft. Myers Beach to help those residents in need. “There's so much that goes on,” said Lt. Randy Schneider of...
CALCUTTA, OH
WTOV 9

The Ohio Valley Mall emphasizing kindness

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — For a decade now, the Ohio Valley Mall has made one month an emphasis to be kind. The shopping center officially kicked off its Kindness Month with a little assist from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office. The mall partners with local schools to share its kindness programs and put them in the classroom.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

W.Va. AG files lawsuit against woman who allegedly failed to provide wedding DJ services

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against an Ohio woman who allegedly failed to provide advertised wedding DJ services. Helen Marie Nichole Smith, of Steubenville, Ohio, is accused of violating West Virginia’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act after the state received several complaints from consumers who alleged that she failed to provide services she advertised on social media, according to a news release from attorney general Patrick Morrisey’s office.
OHIO STATE
WTOV 9

The Urban Mission embarks on improvements to downtown Steubenville structure

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Urban Mission in Steubenville is set to begin work on the 7th Street Plaza in the city's downtown. The Urban Mission acquired the plaza on 7th Street in 2019 and had to pause work there to help with the various challenges the community faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is now ready to get underway with phase one of renovations to the space.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Steubenville City Schools STEM Building

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Steubenville City Schools STEM Building has many excited about the future of the program. "For somebody like me who’s born and raised in Steubenville, went to Big Red, graduated from Big Red, I'd like to say this is a dream come true," School Board President William Hendricks said.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville Parks and Rec plans Halloween events

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville’s parks and rec department is gearing up for Halloween events set to take place Saturday, Oct. 15. "We have our regular trick or treat trail at Beatty Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Parks and Recreation Director Lori Fetherolf said. “If it does rain, it's at the rec center. So, rain or shine, we do have the event.”
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling offering money for home improvements through assistance program

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Homeowners have a chance for some free money in the city of Wheeling. The Homeowner-Occupied Repair Assistance Program, recently adopted by officials in the Friendly City, is an idea already implemented in the city of Moundsville. "This will provide financial assistance to some homeowners in...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Manufacturing growing in West Virginia's Northern Panhandle

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — Puskarich accounting and the Business Development Corporation played host to a luncheon for manufacturing industries in the Northern Panhandle in celebration of National Manufacturing Week on Thursday. “Manufacturing Week is a way to educate the community on the different manufacturing companies we have, the products...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Wintersville making progress on plethora of projects

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Wintersville Council met Thursday night to discuss various projects that are ongoing within the village. Some of those include installing new camera systems at the parks, village building and street garage. Mayor Mike Petrella said with winter on the horizon, obtaining grants, staffing and material for...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Now is the time to apply for ARPA funding in Ohio County

The website is now live to apply for Ohio County ARPA funding if you're a community organization or business in need. The commission is looking to give out about $1 million. It could be a loss of revenue, maybe an equipment need, or even a new roof. That was the...
OHIO COUNTY, WV

