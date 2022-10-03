Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul announces first steps to convert State Route 17 into Interstate 86
She says work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of the roadway to interstate standards. Public outreach and involvement efforts are expected to begin early next year.
State issues stop order at NJ elementary school after inspection found 2 contractors were noncompliant
Construction workers are told to stop work at John Faber Elementary School in Dunellen after the state did an inspection at the site.
News 12 gets firsthand look at Long Island's 1st legal cannabis harvest
A farmer who chose to keep his identity hidden and only going by the name of Dave, says it's "exciting and unnerving" to be one of the first marijuana farmers on Long Island.
Police: Man turns himself in for Ulster County rock assault
David Underhill-Hval turned himself in Wednesday for an assault that happened back on Sept. 3.
Mount Vernon woman killed when tree falls on to her car on I-95
A freak accident killed a Mount Vernon woman driving on I-95 on Tuesday. State police say Susan D. Braga, 34, was traveling southbound in Harrison when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius around 7 a.m. The tree bounced off the roof upon impact and the Toyota continued a short distance until it crashed into Ford F250.
2 New Jersey towns make list of 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Find out why.
Fortune Well has come out with their rankings of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families, and a couple of New Jersey towns made the list.
Biden visit draws protests and mixed reactions from residents
News 12's Diane Caruso was outside the IMB campus in Poughkeepsie talking to people about President Joe Biden's trip to the Hudson Valley.
News 12
Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million bought in New Jersey
A Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday’s lottery drawing worth $1 million was bought at a QuickChek in Union. The second-tier prizewinning ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn. The ticket was purchased at the QuickChek location at 1509 Morris Ave. The winning numbers were: 15, 18, 25,...
Black-owned comic shop aims to bring together Mount Vernon community
A new Black-owned comic book store is bringing together the Mount Vernon community, and not just with comic books.
Two men charged with allegedly stealing $1,400 worth of merchandise from Dick's Sporting Goods
Yorktown police say they stopped the car carrying $1,400 worth of stolen merchandise outside Jefferson Valley Mall last Thursday.
