Schoharie, NY

News 12

Mount Vernon woman killed when tree falls on to her car on I-95

A freak accident killed a Mount Vernon woman driving on I-95 on Tuesday. State police say Susan D. Braga, 34, was traveling southbound in Harrison when a tree fell on top of her 2009 Toyota Prius around 7 a.m. The tree bounced off the roof upon impact and the Toyota continued a short distance until it crashed into Ford F250.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
