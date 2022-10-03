ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 53

RED TURN NOVEMBER
3d ago

Vote Out Newsom on November Election! We need change state of California. I’m sick n tired Newsom big mouth across state of California since lockdown happened 2 years ago.

Reply(1)
38
eddiebob
3d ago

And gotta get this monster out of office.. we have to change the doggy mindset of his followers.. clear up all the misinformation gruesome has spread through California..it’s already creeping across the US

Reply
19
RJG 2017
3d ago

more criminals on the street more homeless incumbents more illegals more free stuff to illegals closing of prisons more funding of train that goes nowhere the sites reservoir has been stalled just like the train to where gruesome Newsome has not even visited the project yet but he said he Hadden going to Europe either

Reply
22
KTVU FOX 2

Newsom, Dahle set to debate; poll shows many unfamiliar with GOP challenger

OAKLAND, Calif. - State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Redding) is trying to get his message out to voters, with just over four weeks from Election Day. The Republican candidate for governor of California is a farmer from rural Lassen County. He faces a steep challenge in incumbent and Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2 to 1. "We love California, it’s an awesome state," said Dahle in a Zoom interview. "We just need some balance at the top of the ticket and that balance is me."
CALIFORNIA STATE
News & Review

It has to be Shasta

This feature is part of the CN&R’s Oct. 6 Election Issue. For more stories on the 2022 general election click here. Democratic challenger Max Steiner’s strategy to unseat long-time incumbent Doug LaMalfa for his seat in California’s First Congressional District is focused on appealing to an unlikely subset of voters: Republicans.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

California Republican Leaders Pledge to Bring Back ‘The California Promise’

“Unlike others who duck promises and campaign in other states…” began Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher at a rally Wednesday morning at the Capitol announcing Republicans’ “The California Promise” He enumerated the many serious issues Californians are feeling, including the high cost of living in California, rising crime, criminals released early, rapidly expanding homeless encampments, highest-in-the-nation gas prices, high food costs, water shortages, wildfires, the failing education system…
CALIFORNIA STATE
capitalandmain.com

Many California Teachers Say They Are Barely Hanging On

A huge California teacher survey has just been released, but Salina Gray didn’t need to see the results. She’s living them. Gray, who teaches science to seventh and eighth graders in Moreno Valley near Riverside, hears colleagues eagerly counting down the days to their retirement. The Stanford PhD has seen her peers stretched sometimes to emotional breaking points, stressed from their workloads and trying to adapt to a rapidly changing teaching environment.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California wells run dry as ongoing drought depletes groundwater

As California’s drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths

At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Bay Area

How Are California Politicians Tackling High Gas Prices?

California's gas prices are rising again, but this time it's not part of a nationwide trend. Gov. Gavin Newsom's rebate and a sooner-than-expected switch to our cheaper winter blend could help, but they aren’t long-term solutions. "It just doesn't add up," said Gov. Newsom in a video posted online...
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 1041: Expands Family Leave to Include Non-Family

On September 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Assembly Bill 1041, by Assembly Member Buffy Wicks (D-Oakland). AB 1041 amends Government Code Section 12945.2 and Labor Code Section 245.5 relating to expansion of the California Family Rights Act (CFRA). CFRA makes it an unlawful employment practice for a...
CALIFORNIA STATE

