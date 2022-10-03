OAKLAND, Calif. - State Senator Brian Dahle (R-Redding) is trying to get his message out to voters, with just over four weeks from Election Day. The Republican candidate for governor of California is a farmer from rural Lassen County. He faces a steep challenge in incumbent and Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly 2 to 1. "We love California, it’s an awesome state," said Dahle in a Zoom interview. "We just need some balance at the top of the ticket and that balance is me."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO