Read full article on original website
Related
wrkf.org
The Mississippi River basin is getting wetter as climate change brings era of extreme rain, floods
In the early morning hours of July 26, many St. Louis-area residents awoke to floodwater filling their homes, or to the din of blaring car alarms from vehicles getting overtaken by murky brown water. Too much rain was falling far too fast. The weather system dumped more than 9 inches...
wrkf.org
Arizona Senate candidates spar over inflation and abortion in first and only debate
Arizona Republic national political reporter Ronald Hansen and USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers join Here & Now hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd to discuss the latest on pivotal Senate races in Arizona and Georgia, and how rising gas prices could scramble President Biden’s political calculus ahead of the midterm elections.
wrkf.org
How the fight over mail-in ballots and election laws is playing out in Wisconsin
Absentee ballots are already on their way out to voters in Wisconsin, one of the most closely watched states in this year’s midterm elections. Wisconsin has just about as many active registered voters right now as it did this time in 2020 — one sign that interest in voting next month is higher than usual for a midterm election.
Comments / 0