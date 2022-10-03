Restaurants expect other vendors will pick up slack if Sysco drivers' strike drags on

BOSTON -- For more than five years, Cheryl Lewis has called Landmark at Longwood in Roxbury her home. "I was going to be here for life," she told WBZ-TV's I-Team. The low-income assisted living facility has been in the community for more than two decades. But all that changed in July when Lewis and nearly 80 other residents were told they had to move out in 90 days. "I was laying in my bed and I almost fell out of it. They are forcing us out," Lewis said. With the clock ticking, residents said staff members told them they would not be fed or...

BOSTON, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO