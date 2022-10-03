Read full article on original website
Trees coming to West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 100 new street trees will be planted in the West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods in Spokane, as part of the SpoCanopy program. The trees will be planted by the Lands Council staff and the City Arborist. The trees will be planted between Oct.11-13, with...
Spokane police chief tells WSDOT he may declare I-90 homeless camp a Chronic Nuisance Property
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday stating the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya Street is "in danger of being declared a chronic nuisance" property. The homeless camp near I-90, commonly referred to as...
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
Moses Lake farm donates 8,000 pumpkins to local students and non-profits
SPOKANE, Wash. — The leaves are starting to change colors, the weather is cooling down and it is starting to feel like fall. Even before fall started, a Moses Lake farmer and his family grew 8,000 pumpkins to donate to local students and non-profits in Spokane. The Great Pumpkinfest...
Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County
LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA
I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
'She fought as hard as she could': Spokane girl flown home from Texas to spend time with family loses battle with cancer
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — "Miss E," the little girl from Spokane with terminal cancer whose last wish came true after she came back home to spend time with her siblings and have pizza, died on Thursday. According to a social media post by Rick Clark, a man who worked...
Washington Woman Killed in Las Vegas Stabbing Rampage
A Spokane woman was one of two killed in a random Las Vegas stabbing spree Thursday morning. Six people remain hospitalized. Maris DiGiovanni, 30, died of her wounds Thursday, the Clark County coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. DiGiovanni graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2010 before...
Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
Washington: How to Protect Yourself from Being Stabbed
How do you protect yourself against someone with a knife?. I've been thinking about this a lot since Canada's mass stabbings in September. Eleven people lost their lives in that killing spree in - or near - Saskatchewan’s James Smith Cree Nation. Stabbings have been on the rise in...
‘The camp needs to go’: SPD wants Camp Hope cleared, outreach providers push back
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police join a growing list of local leaders demanding Camp Hope is shut down while outreach providers say it’s impossible. On Wednesday, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to Washington’s Department of Transportation and Jewels Helping Hands, saying Camp Hope is a chronic nuisance. The department now joins the sheriff, county commissioners and county...
North Idaho College trustee candidates participate in forum
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Six chairs on the stage, but only three participants. Tarie Zimmerman, Brad Corkill and Pete Broschet fielded questions during the North Idaho College board of trustees forum attended by more than 120 people Wednesday evening at Schuler Performing Arts Center, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
Gonzaga Bulldogs 2022-23 Basketball Schedule with Updated Times and TV
The Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball is geared up for another big season in 2022-2023. We have an updated schedule, which includes start times and television coverage for this season. (Updated 10/08/22) The Gonzaga Bulldogs return a stacked roster as they chase their elusive first National Championship. To prepare for the challenge,...
I Saw You
NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?
SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up
SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
Construction on downtown Spokane overpass causing large traffic backups
WSDOT says the traffic could go all the way back to I-90, delaying cars on the freeway. Construction is expected to last 10 days.
360 Coverage: Emergency Rental Assistance in Spokane
In tonight's 360 Coverage: Sean Owsley talks with Devin Biviano from the city of Spokane about their emergency rent assistance and what it will take to continue the program. For our previous coverage, click here.
Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman
SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman. Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed. Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
