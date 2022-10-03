ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KREM2

Trees coming to West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Approximately 100 new street trees will be planted in the West Central and Bemiss neighborhoods in Spokane, as part of the SpoCanopy program. The trees will be planted by the Lands Council staff and the City Arborist. The trees will be planted between Oct.11-13, with...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
SPOKANE, WA
Big Country News

Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Nostalgic For Sea Galley? One Restaurant Remains – In WA

I grew up in Spokane, one of the many places where Sea Galley was popular in the 1980s. My parents loved eating there, while I enjoyed the dimly lit, ship-like atmosphere; rustic wood, fishing nets, lanterns... And the warm glow of table-top videogames like Pac-Man and Centipede. Imagine: public arcade games that you could sit down and play - I must've been a lazy kid.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Washington Woman Killed in Las Vegas Stabbing Rampage

A Spokane woman was one of two killed in a random Las Vegas stabbing spree Thursday morning. Six people remain hospitalized. Maris DiGiovanni, 30, died of her wounds Thursday, the Clark County coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. DiGiovanni graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2010 before...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KREM2

Here are the events happening in Spokane this weekend

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Fall events across the Inland Northwest are starting to pop up. Most of the events taking place across Spokane include Halloween events. The weather for this weekend is expected to remain warm, sunny and dry in the upper 70s. This weekend, attend one of many...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘The camp needs to go’: SPD wants Camp Hope cleared, outreach providers push back

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police join a growing list of local leaders demanding Camp Hope is shut down while outreach providers say it’s impossible. On Wednesday, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent a letter to Washington’s Department of Transportation and Jewels Helping Hands, saying Camp Hope is a chronic nuisance. The department now joins the sheriff, county commissioners and county...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

North Idaho College trustee candidates participate in forum

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Six chairs on the stage, but only three participants. Tarie Zimmerman, Brad Corkill and Pete Broschet fielded questions during the North Idaho College board of trustees forum attended by more than 120 people Wednesday evening at Schuler Performing Arts Center, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
pacificnwsports.com

Gonzaga Bulldogs 2022-23 Basketball Schedule with Updated Times and TV

The Gonzaga Bulldogs basketball is geared up for another big season in 2022-2023. We have an updated schedule, which includes start times and television coverage for this season. (Updated 10/08/22) The Gonzaga Bulldogs return a stacked roster as they chase their elusive first National Championship. To prepare for the challenge,...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

I Saw You

NORTHERN QUEST CASINO 3-CARD: Matt, I saw you at Northern Quest Casino on Aug. 14. I'm the blonde gal who was there with my friend (who is a dealer @ a different Casino). We sat next to each other @ the 3-Card Poker table. NOT, I DIDN'T SEE YOU, MR....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

What can we expect out of a third La Niña winter this year?

SPOKANE, Wash.– When we hear “La Niña” in the Northwest, it comes with certain expectations. It’s for good reason, too. The La Niña phase of the Southern Oscillation climate cycle tips the scales towards more storms, snow, and colder temperatures in our region. On average, we see 25% more snow around the Inland Northwest during a La Niña winter compared...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Step in the right direction’: WSDOT plans to reconnect East Central decades after I-90 split it up

SPOKANE, Wash. — Millions of dollars are now going to reconnect communities across the state. Washington’s Department of Transportation (WSDOT) was just awarded a $5 million RAISE grant. The money is supposed to help improve infrastructure in underserved communities, and East Central is next on the list. Numerous homes were torn down to build I-90 almost 70 years ago. “Where...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Remains washed ashore from seaplane crash identified as Spokane Valley woman

SEQUIM, Wash. – Human remains that washed ashore after a deadly seaplane crash have been identified as those of a Spokane Valley woman.  Patricia Ann Hicks, 66, was one of 10 people killed in the crash off of Whidbey Island in September. Hicks’ partner, Sandy Williams, was also killed.  Hick’s body was found by beachgoers in the Dungeness National Wildlife...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
