ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

American Airlines Charlotte team rallies for hurricane relief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 125 team members from American Airlines, most of them based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), will gather on Friday to pack thousands of meals to feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes, that’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'Travel chaos' at Charlotte airport as traffic backs up to entrance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, travelers described the scene at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as "travel chaos". The airport is undergoing some extensive renovations and people are left feeling the impact. Traffic was backed up, stretching all the way from the departures and arrivals areas to the entrance. Some travelers who spoke to WCNC Charlotte said they were seeing a lot of red.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like

Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Florida State
City
Atlantic, NC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Wave#Tropical Depression
WCNC

Pick your perfect pumpkin at Gross Farms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maze and Shooting Pumpkins. This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to the Gross Farm website, The farm used for "the maze" (which is a 10-acre labyrinth) has been owned and farmed by the Gross family for over five generations.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Deputies searching for missing Chesterfield County woman

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September. The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
WCNC

QC Happenings: 15 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gorgeous, fall-like weekend is in store, and it's the perfect time to enjoy all the fun events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
PhillyBite

North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WCNC

SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Now hiring: Amazon announces plan to add thousands of workers in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 workers throughout the U.S. in 2022, including more than 3,000 in the Charlotte market. Amazon said these roles will include full-time, part-time and seasonal openings ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season. Openings include a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said it plans to hire 5,500 people in North Carolina as part of this initiative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Bubba's Barbecue reopens after pandemic hiatus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubba's Barbecue has re-opened its doors. A longtime Charlotte establishment, the restaurant originally opened on South Blvd in 1963 as "Jackson and Spoon's Barbeque." Ralph "Bubba" Miller bought both the restaurant and its original recipes in 1987. He subsequently changed to name to "Bubba's Barbecue" and, in 1994, moved the restaurant to its current location on Sunset Blvd.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Motivational fitness coach, Meghan Trainor loves resistance band training

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are doing a band workout with our good friend, Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor. Band workouts can be tough and challenging as well as a good starting place if you are new to working out. Bands can offer as much resistance or as little resistance as you want, depending on the types of bands you purchase. Today our exercises focused on various parts of the body using the band in pretty unique ways. “This band workout is fast and effective and they are ready for travel” says Trainor. Make sure you do both sides of the body part when doing the band workout. 10 -15 repetitions on each side should suffice.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy