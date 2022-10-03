Read full article on original website
American Airlines Charlotte team rallies for hurricane relief
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Around 125 team members from American Airlines, most of them based at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), will gather on Friday to pack thousands of meals to feed families impacted by Hurricane Ian. Volunteers will spend the day packing nearly 4,500 emergency food relief boxes, that’s...
WCNC
Raise money for hurricane relief efforts with a "Low Pressure System New England Session IPAnovich"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Happy Thursday, or as we say "Friday Eve". Can your weekend started early, this evening and help raise funds to help with hurricane relief efforts at Lower Left Brewing Co. (llbrewco.com) here in Charlotte. Their Address is: 4528 Nations Crossing Road. Order one of their special...
'Travel chaos' at Charlotte airport as traffic backs up to entrance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, travelers described the scene at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as "travel chaos". The airport is undergoing some extensive renovations and people are left feeling the impact. Traffic was backed up, stretching all the way from the departures and arrivals areas to the entrance. Some travelers who spoke to WCNC Charlotte said they were seeing a lot of red.
kiss951.com
What the Most Expensive House in North Carolina Looks Like
Wonder what the most expensive house in North Carolina looks like? It’s an enormous mansion on top of a 5,000 mountain top in the North Carolina mountains. The nearly 11,000-square-foot home popped up on the market earlier this week. It’s listed for 29.5 million dollars! The mansion has incredible views of Grandfather Mountain, other peaks and even uptown Charlotte. The brown lodge-style home in Linville is a little over ten thousand square feet.
Study on potential bridge between Gaston and Mecklenburg completed
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — There are new developments on the proposed road that would span the Catawba River to connect Gaston and Mecklenburg County. It's called the Catawba Crossings Project. It would start at South New Hope Road near Belmont, span the South Fork and Catawba rivers, cross a new interchange at I-485 before ending at Steele Creek Road, which is located just south of Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
WCNC
National group representing corporate landlords creates Charlotte chapter
The trade group responsible for lobbying for the single-family rental industry recently opened its first local chapter. The organization chose North Carolina.
Buy a pumpkin from this Davidson pumpkin patch and help make a difference in the community
DAVIDSON, N.C. — Every year since 2007, the Davidson United Methodist Church has held a pumpkin sale in the fall. The youth-led effort raises funds to support local missions like the Neighborhood Care Center in Cornelius, Bags for Hope and other youth programs and homeless shelters in Mecklenburg County.
‘Extremely aggressive’ rodeo bull on the loose in North Carolina
An “extremely aggressive” rodeo bull is on the loose in North Carolina after escaping a stockyard Wednesday.
WCNC
Pick your perfect pumpkin at Gross Farms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maze and Shooting Pumpkins. This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. According to the Gross Farm website, The farm used for "the maze" (which is a 10-acre labyrinth) has been owned and farmed by the Gross family for over five generations.
Gov. Cooper looking into action on marijuana pardons in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has begun looking into action the state can take on marijuana pardons following President Joe Biden’s federal action Thursday. A response from Gov. Cooper’s office sent to Channel 9 Friday said Gov. Cooper’s office recommends decriminalizing simple possession of marijuana....
Deputies searching for missing Chesterfield County woman
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's find a woman who hasn't been heard from since September. The family of 35-year-old Brittney Funderburk said she was last seen at her home on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, according to deputies.
WCNC
QC Happenings: 15 ways to enjoy your weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A gorgeous, fall-like weekend is in store, and it's the perfect time to enjoy all the fun events in the Queen City. See what's happening!. Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday, NoDa Food Truck Friday, South End Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.
WCNC
Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte: 3 things to know
NASCAR's Cup Series races into Charlotte for the fifth annual Bank of America ROVAL 400. Here are 3 things you should know about the big race.
Amazon hiring 5,500 seasonal NC employees; 3,000 positions are in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Amazon has announced it is hiring 5,500 employees in North Carolina to work through the holiday season. In a news release, an Amazon spokesperson said that number is part of 150,000 open full-time, seasonal and part-time roles. Those roles range from packing and picking to sorting and shipping.
Heavy traffic at Charlotte Douglas leads to significant delays
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over massive traffic slowdowns Friday afternoon at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. At around 4:30 p.m., long lines could be seen on the lower-level roadway. Airport officials are advising people to arrive at least two hours before their departure time due to significant delays....
PhillyBite
North Carolina's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- A few options are sure to please every palate if you are looking for North Carolina's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. Whether you're craving seafood or soul food, this article will help you find a great meal in the region. You can also try Captain George Seafood Buffet in Kill Devil Hills.
SC Gov. McMaster speaks out after failed Panthers HQ lised for sale in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s Governor Henry McMaster is speaking out after GT Real Estate listed the site of the failed Rock Hill Panthers project for sale, saying "major real estate companies" have expressed interest in the 245-acre site just off of I-77. The property was originally intended to become a new training facility and team headquarters for the Carolina Panthers, an NFL team owned by David Tepper. However, after disagreements with the City of Rock Hill and York County, Tepper's GT Real Estate pulled out of the project and filed for bankruptcy.
Now hiring: Amazon announces plan to add thousands of workers in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced Thursday that it plans to hire 150,000 workers throughout the U.S. in 2022, including more than 3,000 in the Charlotte market. Amazon said these roles will include full-time, part-time and seasonal openings ahead of the 2022 holiday shopping season. Openings include a diverse range of jobs, ranging from packing and picking to sorting and shipping. Amazon said it plans to hire 5,500 people in North Carolina as part of this initiative.
Bubba's Barbecue reopens after pandemic hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After being closed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubba's Barbecue has re-opened its doors. A longtime Charlotte establishment, the restaurant originally opened on South Blvd in 1963 as "Jackson and Spoon's Barbeque." Ralph "Bubba" Miller bought both the restaurant and its original recipes in 1987. He subsequently changed to name to "Bubba's Barbecue" and, in 1994, moved the restaurant to its current location on Sunset Blvd.
WCNC
Motivational fitness coach, Meghan Trainor loves resistance band training
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today we are doing a band workout with our good friend, Motivational Fitness Coach, Meghan Trainor. Band workouts can be tough and challenging as well as a good starting place if you are new to working out. Bands can offer as much resistance or as little resistance as you want, depending on the types of bands you purchase. Today our exercises focused on various parts of the body using the band in pretty unique ways. “This band workout is fast and effective and they are ready for travel” says Trainor. Make sure you do both sides of the body part when doing the band workout. 10 -15 repetitions on each side should suffice.
