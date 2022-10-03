A man escaped three burglars after they forced their way into his 7th Ward home, threatened to kill him and barricaded him in a room, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the home invasion in the 2600 block of Allen Street at around 2:31 p.m. Monday. They said three suspects—Nicole Jackson, 41, Gene Harris, 34, and an unknown man—broke into the 54-year-old victim's home and barricaded him in a room. The next day, the victim escaped, though police could not specify exactly how long he was barricaded inside the room or where the suspects were during that time, because they had not completed their report.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO