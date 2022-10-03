Read full article on original website
‘1776’ Broadway Review: A New World Declares Independence
Near the start of the Roundabout Theatre Company’s Broadway revival of the musical 1776, a cast made entirely of actors who identify as female, transgender and nonbinary, with multiple representations of race and ethnicity, step into the gold-buckled shoes, literally, of the men who would come to be called the founding fathers. We can only imagine how things might turn out differently, both for the musical and in some alternate real-life universe. In some ways, not much changes. Members of the Continental Congress still bicker, fight and ever so slowly hash out the details of what will become the Declaration of...
‘Leopoldstadt’, ‘The Piano Lesson’ Lead Broadway Newcomers At Box Office; ‘Funny Girl’, ‘Phantom Of The Opera’ Major Draws
Broadway held fairly steady at the box office last week, with recent arrivals Leopoldstadt and The Piano Lesson leading the pack of fall newcomers with grosses of $758,988 and $704,051, respectively. In all, Broadway’s 25 current shows took in $25,208,583 for the week ending Oct. 2, a slight 4% slip from the previous week, possibly due to at least in part to the Rosh Hashanah holiday. Attendance was off by only 2%, to 209,668. RELATED: ‘Leopoldstadt’ Broadway Review: Tom Stoppard Delivers A Late-Career Masterpiece With six new productions joining the roster in recent weeks, a couple of the old-timers stole some thunder:...
Charles Fuller, Pulitzer-winning playwright of 'A Soldier's Play,' dies at 83
Charles Fuller, the acclaimed playwright best known for his Pulitzer winner, "A Soldier's Play," has died. He was 83.
Sarah Brightman Talks Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Las Vegas Mini-Residency and the Enduring Power of ‘Phantom’
Sarah Brightman’s 40-year singing career has brought her global acclaim. But, the British star says, what she’s best known for varies according to where she is in the world. “In China, they know me far more for my later recorded work and not necessarily for ‘Phantom of the Opera,’” she tells Variety. “I’ve worked with very famous artists in Japan. And, in the last two years, I’ve even become well-known in France, which has always been quite a difficult market to penetrate. It’s great – it’s like you’re a new person in each city you go to…” Brightman’s American persona will be...
Marilyn Monroe’s Love Life, From JFK to Frank Sinatra: Here’s Everything We Know
Marilyn Monroe's life is the focus of Netflix's controversial new movie Blonde*—*which is more like an interpretation of the movie star's life. Based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates, the film is a mostly fictional account that mixes real life and fantasy. Of course, some of the biographical...
How the Violence of "Bonnie and Clyde" Changed Everything in Movies and on TV
There has always been violence in movies and on television. In the 1930s and '40s, that was more than evident in several films starring Jimmy Cagney (Public Enemy, 1931), and Edward G. Robinson (Double Indeminity, 1944). On TV in the 1950s and '60s, shows like The Untouchables and Peter Gunn were certainly splattered with frequent gun fights, stabbings, and brawls.
Lea Michele Receives Rave Reviews After ‘Funny Girl’ Debut: She’s What The Broadway Show ‘Needed’
Lea Michele is wowing critics as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl. The Glee alum, 36, debuted as Fanny on Sept. 6, where she got not one, but seven standing ovations. Sadly, she was then knocked out of the show due to a bout of COVID-19. She returned stronger than ever, and the reviews are showing that. In fact, after the show struggled with poor reviews following its premiere in April with Beanie Feldstein as the lead, The Washington Post has dubbed Lea the “gleeful diva” the show “needed”.
Sean Hayes Disputes Playwright’s Account Of Broadway-Bound Oscar Levant Project’s Origins
Ten years ago, actor Sean Hayes and playwright David Adjmi were working together to develop a play based on the life of Oscar Levant, the actor, pianist and notorious wit of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Now Hayes is preparing to bring Good Night, Oscar to Broadway next spring. The play is written by Doug Wright. Exactly how, why and when Hayes and Adjmi split up their partnership on the project is being disputed by both sides in an unusually public way. Adjmi wrote a long Facebook post detailing his perspective earlier this week, as publicity for Good Night, Oscar is just beginning...
Rent Rodney Dangerfield's yacht from the movie Caddyshack right here in Maryland
Well, there's a place tucked away in Stevensville, Maryland that offers the chance to do both at the same time.
Madame Wu, Famed Southern California Restaurateur, Dies at 106
Madame Sylvia Wu, whose iconic restaurant Madame Wu’s Garden served Hollywood A-listers for decades, has died. She was 106. According to the Los Angeles Times, the famed restaurateur died on Sept. 29. More from The Hollywood ReporterBert Fields Remembered: Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, Jeffrey Katzenberg and More Pay Tribute to Late Attorney at Power-Packed Memorial ServiceSacheen Littlefeather, Who Delivered Marlon Brando's Oscar Rejection Speech, Dies at 75Antonio Inoki, Japanese Wrestler and Politician, Dies at 79 When Wu, her husband and their three kids moved from New York to Los Angeles, she was shocked to find inauthentic Cantonese dishes in the city,...
Out-of-print Sly & the Family Stone biography to be published again next week
An updated edition of the long-out-of-print 1998 Sly & the Family Stone biography is scheduled to be published on Tuesday, October 11. Sly & the Family Stone: An Oral History was written by veteran music critic and author Joel Selvin, who conducted dozens of interviews with all of the influential Bay Area rock-and-soul band’s members, except the group’s eccentric and reclusive frontman, Sylvester Stewart, a.k.a. Sly Stone.
Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany’s Lavish NYC Penthouse Could Be Yours for $10.8 Million
Looks like you have a second chance at owning a Hollywood power couple’s lavish New York digs. This picturesque New York City penthouse that celebrity couple Jennifer Connelly and Paul Bettany once called home is back on the market. The full-floor Tribeca abode comes with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and a lush 1,280-square-foot private roof deck. The loft was first listed in April of this year for $12 million. The asking price has now dropped to $10.8 million.
Lea Michele: A Spectacular ‘Funny Girl’, At Last – Broadway Review
Well, that’s that. After all the controversies and badly handled original castings and headlines and backstage bruisings and firings or resignations or whatever they were, Funny Girl is, as so many suspected all along, the musical that Lea Michele was born to lead. Broadway’s new Fanny Brice is, to put is simply and without exaggeration, a knock-out. Michele has been in the role since early September, but, with some cast members out sick with Covid in recent weeks, and to give the newcomer some breathing room, critics have only in recent days been invited to the August Wilson to observe the...
Items from the Famous Night Marilyn Monroe Sang to JFK Head to Auction
A signed guest book, rare photographs and a film reel of the iconic performance are up for auction Part myth and part little-known truth, the relationship between Marilyn Monroe and John F. Kennedy has become the stuff of legend. Now, some tangible pieces of that history — including a signed guest book, rare photographs and a film reel of the iconic "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" performance — are headed to the auction block. Doyle Auction House is overseeing the sale of a lot of items that once belonged...
Ryan Seacrest to Receive Career Achievement Honor From Los Angeles Press Club
Ryan Seacrest will soon have another award for his mantel. The veteran host and Emmy Award-winning TV mogul has been selected by the Los Angeles Press Club to receive a Luminary Award for Career Achievement during the organization’s 15th annual National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards gala on Dec. 4. The trophy was created to honor “distinguished members of the entertainment media community for their lifetime achievements and contributions to society,” per the org. More from The Hollywood Reporter#MeToo, Five Years Later: No One's Fully Returned From "Cancellation" -- No, Not Even Louis C.K. (Analysis)Nigel Lythgoe, Ken Warwick List Paso Robles Winery for...
'Amsterdam' review: Film is packed with big names but falls short
"Amsterdam" spent a lot of money on stars but the plot is a tangled mess.
‘The Sopranos’ Columbus Day episode controversy, explained
The Sopranos is one of the most beloved and praised series in television history. In fact, the series is often credited with launching the “prestige TV” trend. Laying the foundation for many boundary-pushing shows. However, despite being loved, The Sopranos was not without its controversies. But its strangest controversy, one linked to Columbus Day, crossed into the real world.
Review: Stellar cast can’t quite rescue ‘Amsterdam’
Director David O. Russell takes an obscure alleged conspiracy from 1933 and builds the film “Amsterdam” around it with an A-list cast. The Business Plot, as it came to be known, accused highly placed American businessmen of conspiring to replace President Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1933 with a dictator.
Better Call Brad: Hollywood’s Secret Problem Solver Speaks
Not long ago, Brad Herman, the right-hand man to hush-hush Hollywood, invited a longtime client, legendary Motown songwriter Eddie Holland, to a private visit with another client, The Supremes’ Cindy Birdsong, who since September 2021 has resided in a Los Angeles-area care facility after two strokes that have left her unable to walk or speak. Herman, who says he’s been granted power of attorney over the singer, had worked with Birdsong’s family members to extricate her from a previous living arrangement. “Eddie puts his hand behind her head, very delicately, sweetly, saying, ‘Cindy, I’m really happy to see you,’ then he...
