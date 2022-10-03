ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bakersfield Californian

DAN WALTERS: Newsom steps up his (nonpresidential?) campaign

Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to insist that he has “sub-zero interest” in running for president should Joe Biden decide against a second term. However, Newsom continues to cement his place on the informal list of potential presidential candidates by grabbing opportunities to raise his national political profile.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Evening' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 3 Evening" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all three winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
