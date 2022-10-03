ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

spectrumnews1.com

Undefeated showdowns on week five of the Friday Night Football Frenzy

WORCESTER, Mass. -- Week five featured two match ups of undefeated teams on the Friday Night Football Frenzy. Oxford (5-0) hosted Quaboag (4-1) in a rematch of a playoff game from a season ago. After the defenses largely controlled the first half, Oxford's offense gained control in the fourth quarter en route to a 26-7 win. Quarterback Lucas Lambert once again showed off his dual threat capability by rushing for a touchdown and throwing for three more.
OXFORD, MA
GoLocalProv

Shake Up in Boston Sports Radio: Layoffs Reported at 98.5 “The Sports Hub”

RadioInsight is confirming the latest round of layoffs at Beasley Media Group across the country. In New England, a number of station employees are reportedly impacted. The industry publication reported the following on Friday. “Christian Arcand departs as co-host of the 'Adam Jones Show' in evenings at '98.5 The Sports...
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!

Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
WELLESLEY, MA
WSBS

When Was Boston, Massachusetts’ Earliest Snowfall?

Lovers of warmer weather have been cherishing the past two days as sunny and mild temperatures around 70 have blanketed Massachusetts. Cooler temperatures are gonna set in this weekend, however, with forecasted highs in just the lower 50s. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo" may often hear us talk about how...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

New England has 4 of the best Halloween events in the U.S., according to Country Living

Salem made the list. Twice. October is chockfull of spooky celebrations, and four in New England are among the best in America, according to Country Living. The publication recently released a list of the 29 best Halloween festivals and events happening in the U.S. in 2022 and named four New England events: Haunted Happenings and Festival of the Dead, both in Salem; New Hampshire Pumpkin Festival in Laconia, N.H.; and Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, R.I.
PROVIDENCE, RI
spectrumnews1.com

Three western Massachusetts colleges extend their mask mandates indefinitely

Three western Massachusetts colleges are extending their mask mandates and a fourth could be doing the same. Mount Holyoke College, Smith College and Hampshire College will be extending mask mandates indefinitely. In an open letter to students, Mount Holyoke president Lynn Pasquerella cited the relatively high confirmed COVID-19 case count...
AMHERST, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Project New Hope donates furniture to Worcester veteran

WORCESTER, Mass. - Bill Griffin, an 81-year old Navy veteran, had been in a nursing home for four years rehabbing after suffering a second stroke. He was recently placed into his own apartment, but didn't have much furniture. The VA contacted the nonprofit Project New Hope to see if they...
WORCESTER, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Fires strike two three-deckers in Worcester

WORCESTER - Two fires struck three-deckers at 23 West Boylston Drive and 183 Austin St. Friday afternoon and evening. Both were two-alarm fires with no firefighter injuries. The fire at West Boylston Drive is thought to have originated on the third floor where the damage is most extensive, with smoke and water damage on the...
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

Crash on 495 in Plainville kills pedestrian

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WJAR) — One person is dead following a crash on 495 in Plainville on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police said. Police responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B, around 5:15 a.m. They said preliminary investigation indicates...
PLAINVILLE, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester students lead the way at Andy's Attic

WORCESTER, Mass. - For nearly 10 years, Andy's Attic, a local nonprofit run by high school students, has helped families fill their closets with warm and comfortable clothes, and there's still a great need for donations. What You Need To Know. Andy's Attic is a nonprofit charitable organization run by...
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teenager shot outside high school in Boston

BOSTON — A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kitten with glass jar stuck on its head gets fitting nickname after being rescued

FALL RIVER, Mass. — Officials sprang into action after learning of kitten that had been wandering the streets of a Massachusetts city with a glass jar stuck on its head. The 6-month-old kitten, now nicknamed Buzz Lightyear, was recently spotted along the 200 block of Danforth Street in Fall River by a resident who had been monitoring and feeding cats in the area, according to the Animal Rescue League of Boston and Fall River Animal Control.
FALL RIVER, MA

