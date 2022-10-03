ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

County Probation Department awarded grant to supervise repeat DUI offenders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Probation Department was awarded a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders, according to a press release. The department said the $163,835 will go to:. Collaboration with court officials and prosecutor’s office to establish...
Gas prices skyrocket, AAA weighs-in

Bakersfield, CA — Gas prices across the state continue to rise, even right here in Kern County. Doug Shupe, the spokesperson for AAA, shared what is behind those rising prices.
Pet of the Week: 10/6

Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rex from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rex or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
Men sentenced in killing of Major Sutton

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The men prosecutors say are responsible for the murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton were sentenced today in court. Tyrone Johnson was sentenced to 42 years and 8 months in prison and David Palms was sentenced to 27 years, according to court records. Johnson and Palms...
FPPC complaint against Jeff Flores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An FPPC complaint was filed against Jeff Flores, one of the candidates in the Board of Supervisors election. Ken Mettler is the former president of the California Republican Assembly. He filed one of the complaints in August against Flores to find out more about these...
Wendy Howard trial begins with opening statements and witness testimony

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Opening statements for the trial of a woman accused of killing a man in 2019 got underway Tuesday morning. Wendy Howard is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Pitts after her daughters claimed they were molested by him. The morning began with opening statements. Both...
