Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Now
County Probation Department awarded grant to supervise repeat DUI offenders
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Probation Department was awarded a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) to monitor high-risk, repeat DUI offenders, according to a press release. The department said the $163,835 will go to:. Collaboration with court officials and prosecutor’s office to establish...
Bakersfield Now
CHP: 2 dead on Hwy 46 after semi-trailers crash head-on, vehicle found with them trapped
BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) A CHP investigation revealed that a 32-year-old man was driving a 2002 Freightliner eastbound on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road at an unknown speed. At the same time, a 33-year-old man was driving a 2010 Freightliner westbound on Highway 46, east of Gun Club Road at an unknown speed.
Bakersfield Now
Gas prices skyrocket, AAA weighs-in
Bakersfield, CA — Gas prices across the state continue to rise, even right here in Kern County. Doug Shupe, the spokesperson for AAA, shared what is behind those rising prices.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 10/6
Bakersfield, CA — Meet the Pet of the Week Rex from Kern County Animal Services!. To adopt Rex or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3951 Fruitvale Avenue or call (661) 868-7100.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield Now
Surveillance video captures crash involving Hall ambulance in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A crash between a white car and a Hall ambulance at a busy intersection left some injured in central Bakersfield Tuesday morning. According to a Hall spokesperson, the ambulance was responding to a call with lights and sirens when it was involved in a crash.
Bakersfield Now
Men sentenced in killing of Major Sutton
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The men prosecutors say are responsible for the murder of 3-year-old Major Sutton were sentenced today in court. Tyrone Johnson was sentenced to 42 years and 8 months in prison and David Palms was sentenced to 27 years, according to court records. Johnson and Palms...
Bakersfield Now
FPPC complaint against Jeff Flores
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An FPPC complaint was filed against Jeff Flores, one of the candidates in the Board of Supervisors election. Ken Mettler is the former president of the California Republican Assembly. He filed one of the complaints in August against Flores to find out more about these...
Bakersfield Now
Wendy Howard trial begins with opening statements and witness testimony
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Opening statements for the trial of a woman accused of killing a man in 2019 got underway Tuesday morning. Wendy Howard is accused of murdering her ex-boyfriend, Kelly Pitts after her daughters claimed they were molested by him. The morning began with opening statements. Both...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
Accused killer of Patricia Alatorre pleads guilty to murder, rape and other charges
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Armando Cruz, the accused killer of 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre appeared in court Tuesday morning for a motions hearing. Cruz accepted an agreement to plead guilty on all charges in exchange, he received a life in prison sentence. He faced a possible death penalty. Cruz pleaded...
Bakersfield Now
Pictures with goats, Halloween-themed backdrops, and more at the Selfie Studio Fall Fest
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Get your costumes on, and get ready to take some selfies with some baby goats!. Yes, you heard that right; goats dressed as dinosaurs will be at the Selfie Studio as part of their fall fest. The Selfie Studio Fall Fest takes place Saturday, October...
Comments / 0