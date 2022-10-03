Police arrest man who stole tools, opened fire on workers at Crown Hill construction site

SEATTLE — A man who reportedly opened fire on a group of construction workers at a job site in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood last month has been arrested, according to the Seattle Police Department.

According to police, the incident occurred on Sept. 26 when workers attempted to confront the man after he stole $5,000 worth of tools from the bed of one of their pickup trucks that was parked in the 1200 block of Northwest 83rd Street.

He then fired a handgun in the direction of the construction workers before fleeing the scene in a silver Mercedes sedan.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

The sedan was later spotted by an SPD officer in the Bitter Lake Neighborhood, near North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North, on Oct. 2.

The officer stopped the vehicle and determined the driver was the suspect in this incident.

He was arrested and booked into the King County Jail for robbery.

