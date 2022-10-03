ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Bear cub injured after being hit by vehicle in the Smokies

By Octavia Johnson
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26cqvY_0iKZwidA00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A bear cub was rescued after being hit by a vehicle on River Road Saturday, Oct. 2, according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.

The Appalachian Bear Rescue posted to Facebook about a Great Smoky Mountains National Park ranger (and former ABR curator) Greg Greico receiving a call after a bear cub was hit by a vehicle on River Road near Elkmont Road.

Vote for your favorite ‘Fat Bear’

The collision was reported to the Elkmont campground manager who went to the scene and alerted Park Rangers and Wildlife officers. The two rangers, who were first on the scene, found the cub lying on the road and still breathing.

The post stated the rangers clapped their hands and the bear cub got up, staggered to the side of the road and climbed a tree to settle into the crook.

Greico arrived and spotted the cub’s mother and two siblings in the distance on the opposite side of the road. The bear cub was reportedly not being alert or vocal to its mother. The ranger made the decision to dart the cub to take it to the Appalachian Bear Rescue.

The bear cub was taken to the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine. The bear cub was reported to be female and about eight months old.

Musician HARDY treated for ‘significant injuries’ following tour bus crash

Appalachian Bear Rescue said in their post that the x-rays showed that the bear cub didn’t have fractures but was bleeding through her nose with blood located at the back of her throat. Veterinarians were able to administer a hypertonic saline solution to draw fluid from her brain to prevent swelling.

The bear cub has been named “Myrtle Bear.” She was released to ABR with a prescription for pain medication. Appalachian Bear Rescue added the bear cub is now at the curators so they could observe her 24/7.

Appalachian Bear Rescue updated their Facebook post stating the curators were noting the bear cub’s mobility, eating habits and senses.

“Her mobility seems good: she can walk in a straight line, not staggering, and not in circles. Her head seems to be in control of her body: she can direct her feet to where her noggin wants them to go (i.e to the food bowls). Her scat and urine don’t contain blood, and she seems to have no trouble eliminating either,” according to the Facebook post.

It was challenging for the bear cub to eat at first but the curators were able to get her to eat meals with the medication she’s required to take.

“The curators are impressed with Myrtle’s progress, but they aren’t fooled by it. They’ve seen injured bears seem to rally only to crash the next day. They and the vets want to keep Myrtle confined for a few more days before they’re confident in her ability to handle life in a wild enclosure with four little hooligan cubs she’s never met,” according to Appalachian Bear Rescue.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Bear cub recovering after crash injury on River Road

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A bear cub is on the road to recovery after being hit by a car on River Road over the weekend. The Appalachian Bear Rescue posted a Facebook live about the female eight-month-old bear’s recovery. The organization named the cub, “Myrtle Bear” and has been monitoring its mobility, eating habits and senses.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man attacked by dogs worried about their return to his neighborhood

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Two Rottweilers are back in Adam Slack's neighborhood after they attacked him and his dog. Slack said he was walking his dog, Lucy, when the two Rottweilers came toward them. He said they grabbed Lucy on either side and pulled her apart. Slack said when he tried to jump in and rescue Lucy, the dogs came after him.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Accidents
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
visitmysmokies.com

New Addition Announced for This Year’s Pigeon Forge Winterfest

Winterfest 2022 is going to be bigger and brighter than ever, in part due to the new additions being added to the festival. Pigeon Forge announced that this year’s event will debut 20 new outdoor light displays, which will account for over one million LED lights. The headline sculptures can be found at the city’s Riverwalk nature trail. Here is everything you need to know about the new addition to Pigeon Forge Winterfest:
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community

WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man charged in string of cell phone tower fires

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was accused of setting multiple cell phone tower fires over the last couple of months, according to Knoxville Fire Department investigators. KFD investigators looked into a total of nine fires since June of 2022 at local cell phone tower sites throughout Knoxville. According to KFD spokesperson Mark Wilbanks, during the investigation, arson investigators determined that Gildardo Herrea Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville, was responsible for the fires.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Cubs#Traffic Accident#Abr#Elkmont
wvlt.tv

Celebrate 30 years of feeding Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE Tenn. (WVLT) - In honor of its 30th anniversary, Sevier County Food Ministries is hosting a celebration on Oct. 6 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event will have free food, music, door prizes and more to celebrate three decades of feeding Sevier County. The celebration will be...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
bbbtv12.com

Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt – Draw

Anderson County will issue a limited number of deer hunting permits for the old Blockhouse Valley Landfill property. Register by sending your name and phone number to deerhunt@andersoncountytn.gov or by calling (865)457-6291. Last day to register is October 14th at noon. Mayor Terry Frank will draw names at 2:00pm that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Take a walk: How to help shelter dogs get active

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center officials asked for volunteers to help walk their animals, especially during National Walk Your Dog week. The animal center is always looking for walking volunteers to keep their animals active. “We have 30 to 40 come in every day on average, so it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Rural Metro responding after 'rail grinder train' sparks small brush fires in North Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Rural Metro Fire Department said crews are "mopping up" several small brush fires in North Knox County sparked by a "rail grinder train." Shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday, 911 started getting calls about smoke and small brush fires in the area of Beaver Creek Drive along the railroad tracks, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire Department.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

TRUCK FOUND! Truck stolen from county’s highway department garage

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Around 11:45pm Tuesday, a truck was stolen from the county garage. “If you see this truck or know of its whereabouts, please call the sheriff at 423.562.3404,” said Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck. The truck is a 2011 hunter green Ford F-250...
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman charged with DUI with three kids in car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with three young children in the car Sunday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. Nsabimana Yuditha, 42, was arrested after the car she was driving stalled on Chapman Highway, the report...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

41K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy