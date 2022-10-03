Read full article on original website
Of All Hilary Duff's Looks - This Stands Above The Rest
Hilary Duff is probably one of the most famous Disney stars and easily one of the most recognizable. The singer and actress made a name for herself when she landed the role of a lifetime as Lizzie McGuire — a relatable, clumsy teenager facing the awkward hardships of growing up. The show was a big enough hit that it even spawned its own award-winning movie, aptly titled "The Lizzie McGuire Movie." The blockbuster film was filled with all the fashion staples of the early 2000s including gelled hair, tube tops, mini-skirts, and knee-high socks.
Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces A Super Unexpected Move
Having a large family means that your life is never boring. That's certainly true of the Duggars, the famed "19 Kids & Counting" clan. It seems like every day, one or more family members are sharing big news on social media. In 2022 alone, weddings and births abounded. Son Jedidiah and his wife, Katey, welcomed their first baby, Truett Oliver, while Jed's twin brother, Jeremiah, married Hannah Wissmann; five months later, they announced they were expecting (per Page Six). Another brother, John-David, had his second baby, a boy named Charlie, and sister Jill Duggar Dillard gave birth to her third son, Frederick. Most recently, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth announced the big news that a sibling is on the way for Gideon and Evelyn.
Hilary Swank Fans Have Double The Joy After Hearing The Star's Family News
Hilary Swank is no stranger to challenges. Her acting career includes some really demanding roles such as Brandon Teena in "Boys Don't Cry" and Maggie Fitzgerald in "Million Dollar Baby," both of which won her Oscars in the Best Actress category (via IMDb). However, on Wednesday morning, Swank revealed she is now taking on a new challenge that she has no experience with. "I'm going to be a mom — and not just of one, but of two," the Nebraska-native shared in an interview with Good Morning America. "I can't believe it." The 48-year-old actress mentioned that she has been wanting to be a mom for a long time and that they are now far enough in the pregnancy that she is able to share it with the public.
The Untold Truth Of Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo's Relationship
Married couple Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have dealt with their ups and downs, like any other couple. Except he's a pop sensation and she's a Victoria's Secret supermodel. And together, they make a dynamic power couple, capturing the attention of fans and tabloids everywhere. As they've grown their family...
