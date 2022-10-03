Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: Oktoberfest Celebrations
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In our look at Local Living, it is time for Oktoberfest Columbia. The Oktoberfest Columbia event takes place October 7-9 at Incarnation Lutheran Church on Devine street. Admission is free. For more information, click here http://www.oktoberfestcolumbia.com/. And over in Newberry, the annual Oktoberfest will be held...
Free weekly double Dutch class unites Sumter community
SUMTER, S.C. — "It builds community, it’s bringing everybody together and giving them something positive to do," Sumter resident Talitha Harrison says about her double Dutch class. "There’s a little girl in a lot of us, so let's all come out and play, let’s have a good time,...
Sumter residents prepare for 13th annual Porches of Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter residents are opening their porches to the community tonight. The 13th annual Porches of Sumter event encourages residents to get to know each other. For this year's event, residents in the historic district are setting up tables on their porches and in their front yards where different local businesses and community members will be stationed to hand out food and drinks "to really showcase the neighborhoods that make Sumter so special," as Eric Reisenauer puts it.
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health providing free mammograms during “Lunch and Learn” event
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health’s Tuomey Hospital will be providing free mammograms as part of their Women’s Center “Lunch and Learn” initiative. The event will take place on Sat., Oct. 8 from 11:30 am to 2 pm at 129 North Washington Street. Surgeon and breast...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia extending popular Food Truck Fridays through October
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The City of Columbia plans to extend their initiative Food Truck Fridays through October. The popular event brings food vendors and food trucks with different types of cuisines to the public. The trucks will be open from 11 am- 3pm at 2300 Bull Street. Please find...
coladaily.com
Restaurant Week, the tastiest time of the year begins Thursday
Restaurants across the Midlands are gearing up to greet and serve hundreds of new and current food lovers for an 11-day culinary celebration as Restaurant Week kicks off Thursday, Oct. 6, through Oct. 16. Restaurant Week is the tastiest time of the year and an excellent opportunity for participants to...
abccolumbia.com
Funeral for fallen Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A somber day today for the local community as family, friends, and fellow officers say their final good-byes to Columbia Police Officer Tyrell Owens-Riley. He died last month after a medical emergency during a fitness training assessment. The funeral began at 11 am at New Spring...
Orangeburg County Fair returns for 111th year
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's October which means the Orangeburg County Fair is back and in it's 111th year. “I do a lot of fairs. This is by far my favorite fair. This is a country fair. Everybody is friendly," said Jason Wilkey of Five Star Wilkey Farms. Wilkey's...
RELATED PEOPLE
abccolumbia.com
Washington Street Deck closed to the public this weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Washington Street Deck located at 1100 Washington Street is undergoing repairs and will be closed to the public Friday, Oct. 7 through Sunday, Oct. 9. The City of Columbia says patrons will not be able to enter or exit the deck during this time. The...
manninglive.com
Remembering a local business owner during lymphoma awareness month
September is Leukemia and Lymphoma Awareness Month. Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, which is part of the body’s germ-fighting network. The lymphatic system includes the lymph nodes (lymph glands), spleen, thymus gland, and bone marrow. Lymphoma can affect all those areas as well as other organs throughout the body.
Birnie Hope Center to undergo expansion
SUMTER, S.C. — The Birnie Hope Center is one of three community centers in Sumter. Right now, there are only 20 parking spots available. Soon, that will change after the City Council authorized a contract for the improvements project. Shelley Kile is the communications and tourism director for the...
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Maggie!
Lexington Co., SC (WOLO)- Meet Maggie! She is our Pet of the Week from Lexington County Animal Services. Maggie is a 4-year-old Pitbull-mix who loves everyone she meets! Shelter staff say she came to the shelter as a stray several months ago and was never reclaimed by her previous owner. She is great with other dogs, and would probably do great with kids due to her gentle and loving nature. Maggie knows some commands, is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to find her forever home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
Downtown Aiken building on Park Avenue undergoing renovations
Renovations are underway on a building at 106 Park Ave. S.W. in downtown Aiken that used to be the home of Aiken Office Supply. Powderhouse Road property near Bruce's Field sells for nearly $3.8 million. There is a chain-link fence in front of the 6,841-square-foot structure. Aiken Downtown Office LLC...
Chapin Commons is growing: Here's what to expect
CHAPIN, S.C. — New options will be popping up along Columbia Avenue in Chapin Commons in the next few months. You can see the shell of new beginnings across the street from Chapin High School, but not the whole picture. That's about to change. "We got construction gearing right...
live5news.com
2023 African American history calendar celebrates opening of International African American Museum
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Education on Tuesday will be unveiling its 34th annual African American History Calendar. The Calendar was first launched in 1989. It’s designed to assist students in learning more about the contributions of African Americans who have connections to the state. Derek...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Blythewood H.S. switches to E-Learning Thursday following ‘active shooter’ hoax
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Two School District announces plans to make a change in their schedule following threats made to several schools across the state including Blythewood High. School administrators say students, parents as well as employees have gone above and beyond while to go through some terrifying moments following calls reporting shots fired at the facility Wednesday. While the Richland County Sheriff’s Department says the calls claiming there was an active shooter at the school were false, officials with Blythewood tell ABC Columbia News it was an “extremely stressful situation” that may have led to trauma and a need for counseling for many of their students and staff.
WLTX.com
Family flees Florida finds home, community in Sumter
The couple had planned to move from Florida to Sumter. They lost most of their items, which were in storage.
abccolumbia.com
Find a new career at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center’s Hiring Event!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Are you looking for a career in corrections? The Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center is looking for you to apply!. The Detention Center’s Hiring Event starts Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its location at 201 John Mark Dial Drive.
abccolumbia.com
2022 Favorite Halloween Candy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Halloween is right around the corner and ahead of that sugar-filled holiday, Candystore.com is out with an interactive map of all 50 states’ favorite Halloween candies. Spoiler: South Carolina favors butterfingers!. Nationwide the most popular Halloween candy was Reese’s cups, followed by Skittles in second...
Comments / 0