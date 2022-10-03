Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Could Lose if He & Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
NBC Sports
Report: Fan tackled by Rams' Bobby Wagner files police report
The fan who was tackled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner after running onto the field reportedly has filed a police report. The protestor sprinted across the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara while holding a pink smoke bomb during the second quarter of the Rams' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'apologetic' after altercation with Poole
The reported Draymond Green-Jordan Poole altercation at Warriors practice Wednesday appeared to be serious. Fortunately for Golden State, it appears that cooler heads might have prevailed shortly afterward. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic first reported a "heated" incident involving Green and Poole at practice, which resulted in...
NBA・
Charlotte Hornets Waive Former UConn Star
On Thursday, Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that the Charlotte Hornets waived Isaiah Whaley. He went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft and played his college basketball for UConn men's basketball.
NBC Sports
Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Dubs practice
Draymond Green reportedly could be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice on Wednesday. The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources with knowledge of the incident, that there was a "heated" interaction when Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to quickly be separated.
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game
As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
NBC Sports
Vikings sign Khyiris Tonga, waive Ryan Connelly
Linebacker Ryan Connelly‘s return to the Vikings active roster was a short one. Connelly was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday, but he was placed on waivers by the team Wednesday. The move opened up a roster spot for the team to sign defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons’ practice squad.
Wade Phillips tweet perfectly sums up lame Colts-Broncos game
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos were giving a new definition to the meaning of dreary on Thursday Night Football. Leave it to someone, ex-NFL head coach Wade Phillips, who has seen just about every kind of football game, to sum up how lousy this contest was. Bravo. Phillips is...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: Ride Mahomes, Chiefs as favorites; best betting trends
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us, and FOX Sports Research is here to keep giving you the edges needed to make a profit this week. Last week’s trends piece pointed out a few winners. Four road underdogs covered against the spread (ATS), Kliff Kingsbury improved to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
NFL picks for Week 5 of the 2022 season
It’s a two horse race after four games in our Mile High Report staff pick’em challenge. Ian and Laurie have a ton of ground to make up as Adam and I duke it out for the top spot heading into Week 5. Here are all of our NFL...
NBC Sports
NFL execs wonder if 49ers needed to trade up for Lance
The 49ers’ quarterback situation between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance has proven how quickly things can change in the NFL. In less than eight months, San Francisco’s QB1 went from Garoppolo to Lance and then back to Garoppolo again. Now, with Lance out for the rest of the...
NBC Sports
K.J. Hamler: I could have walked in to the end zone if final pass had been thrown to me
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 5 preview: Schedule, analysis, matchups and picks for every game
The 2022 NFL season continues to surprise. Four division leaders are 2-2; the Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the sport; the Detroit Lions lead the NFL in yards and points but are just 1-3. This week features another game in London and several pivotal divisional matchups —...
NFL World Reacts To Death Of Legendary Raiders Player
UPDATE: The Raiders have now announced that Clarence Davis did not pass away. "The Raiders received notice of Clarence Davis’ passing but have found that information to be false. The Raiders extend our deepest apologies to the Davis family and the Raider Nation for the erroneous announcement," the Raiders said via Vincent Bonsignore.
NBC Sports
Kyle Pitts out of Falcons practice
The Falcons are already going to be without running back Cordarrelle Patterson for at least a few weeks while he’s on injured reserve. Now one of their other key players is not practicing on Wednesday. According to multiple reporters on the Falcons beat, Pitts was not on the field...
NBC Sports
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
Comments / 0