Small business owners might assume that their business is not noteworthy enough to be hit by a cyberattack – but that is not the reality. In fact, it is often easier (and more profitable) for cybersecurity attackers to breach dozens of small, unprotected business networks than it is for them to breach one big company with a cybersecurity program. Additionally, cybercrime is on the rise. Businesses today contend with dozens more unique attacks than there were a decade ago.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO