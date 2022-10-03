ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran coming to Nissan Stadium in 2023

By Erin McCullough
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – British singer-songwriter and multiple GRAMMY award winner Ed Sheeran will be making a stop in Nashville next year as part of a brand new tour.

The artist announced the North American leg of his new tour, “+ – = ÷ x,” pronounced, “The Mathematics Tour,” Monday morning. It includes a stop in Music City July 22, 2023.

The Mathematics Tour will be the first for the artist since The Divide Tour in 2018, which became the highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion four years ago, according to the announcement.

Sheeran is partnering with Ticketmaster for use of its “Verified Fans” program. Registration for those in the program began Monday, Oct. 13, at 9 a.m. CT and closes Sunday, Oct. 9 at 9 p.m. CT. Fans can register here .

Verified fan presale begins Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. CT and runs through Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. CT. General public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. CT Friday, Oct. 14.

