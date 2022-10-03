ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 1

Related
TravelNoire

Delta To Launch Non-Stop Flights To South Africa From Atlanta

Good news for travelers looking to explore the beauty and cultural richness of South Africa. Delta Air Lines announced last week it will launch its triangular route from Atlanta to Johannesburg and Cape Town. As Business reported, this seasonal triangular route will provide direct non-stop service. They will start to operate in December.
LIFESTYLE
TheDailyBeast

I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me

I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
OAKLAND, CA
The Guardian

‘A story Brazil never wanted to tell’: the podcasts reclaiming the country’s Black history

One of Brazil’s most celebrated Black authors sat on stage and posed a vital question to a nation unaware of its past. Why, asked Conceição Evaristo, were Brazilian schoolchildren taught about the 1835 Ragamuffin war – when separatist forces rebelled against the empire at the behest of white landowners – but not the Malê revolt, a Black Muslim slave uprising that erupted in the very same year?
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Travel Agency#Intrepid Travel#Kenya Airways#Travel Destinations#North American#Dalh Mac Group#Sojern#Africa Answers#African#Audley Travel#Kensington Tours#Kenya Tourism Board
TravelNoire

Passenger On Flight Bound For Bali Is Booted For Lighting A Cigarette On Board

Passengers hoping for an uneventful flight from Melbourne to Bali had their hopes dashed. A TikTok video showed a man being escorted off Jetstar flight JQ1035 by authorities. According to Sinead Merrett who posted the video, the plane was already delayed. Her caption read, “when your flight to Bali is already delayed and this guy decides to light a dart so we then have to wait for the police to escort him off.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
TravelNoire

Antigua and Barbuda May Become A Republic Soon

Multiple news outlets have reported that Antigua and Barbuda may be next to claim republic status. The first Caribbean island to achieve this was Haiti in 1804, and the most recent was Barbados in 2021. Antigua and Barbuda earned independence from Britain in 1981, but Queen Elizabeth II was their...
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

Canada Drops Vaccine Requirements, Visitors No Longer Need To Quarantine

After two years Canada is finally allowing Americans who are unvaccinated into the country without quarantining. And making it simpler for vaccinated travelers as well. On September 30th Canada will lift its vaccine requirements for visitors. Also on September 30th, Canada will end random COVID arrival tests and make it optional for visitors to use the ArriveCan app. However, everyone will be required to continue to wear masks on planes to and from Canada as well as public transportation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Ghana
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Youtube
howafrica.com

Chinese Boss ‘Slashes’ Throat Of Ghanaian Employee

A Chinese national has been accused of slashing the throat of his Ghanaian employee identified as Isaac Boateng, in Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region of Ghana. It was reported that the company which the Chinese national heads, Paulichenda Engineering, was contracted to erect structures...
AFRICA
TravelNoire

Japanese Student Asks Interviewees "What's It Like Being Black In Japan?"

A Japanese college student named Takashii creates YouTube videos where he interviews random strangers on a host of different topics. One of his recent videos shows him asking Black people living in Japan what their experience has been. Takashii poses his questions with respect, and it’s interesting to see how people from different parts of the African diaspora respond to them.
WORLD
TravelNoire

Japan Will Reinstate Visa-Free Travel Oct. 11

The Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida stated that Japan will remove most of its COVID-19 border policies starting October 11th. Which could revive Japan’s travel and tourism industry. Japan is reinstating visa waivers and visitors will be allowed to enter the country according to the news conference held...
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

Passengers Were Stranded At Humid Japanese Airport for Days

7 News Australia reports that “Jetstar cancellations left travelers trapped in the terminal with little options but to sleep on the floor and feed themselves from vending machines.”. 22 passengers had been trying to get home since last Sunday. However, all Jetstar flights scheduled to depart Japan’s Narita Airport...
WORLD
TravelNoire

Plane Arrives In Spain Without Luggage, Annoying Passengers

Summer may be over, but we can always count on airline complications no matter the season. Recently, an Iberia Express flight arrived in Spain without luggage. According to Manchester Evening News, “a flight to Spain recently took off without any luggage on board because there was a shortage of baggage handlers at the airport.”
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

Traveling Without A Seatmate: Qantas Is Letting Passengers Purchase An Empty Extra Seat For $20

As the travel industry is still fighting to recover from the damages caused by the pandemic, some companies are working to attract passengers with promotions This is what the Australian airline Qantas is doing this month. As Travel + Leisure reported, the company is allowing customers to guarantee they won’t have a seatmate by purchasing the empty extra seat next to them for between $30 AUD and $65 AUD ($20.28 and $33.80) in economy class.
TRAVEL
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy