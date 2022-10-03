Read full article on original website
Delta To Launch Non-Stop Flights To South Africa From Atlanta
Good news for travelers looking to explore the beauty and cultural richness of South Africa. Delta Air Lines announced last week it will launch its triangular route from Atlanta to Johannesburg and Cape Town. As Business reported, this seasonal triangular route will provide direct non-stop service. They will start to operate in December.
I’m Black, but That’s Not Always How the World Sees Me
I’m Black. That’s plain to me. I was raised in a Black family, with all different shades of the spectrum.But what that means to others is something else.As I travel around the world, others see me as more of a question mark.I recount my lineage in the same way to everyone. My father was raised in New York, but his family is from Puerto Rico. His heritage is primarily Spanish, Taino Indian, and Black Algerian. I carry the same name as my great grandfather, a sailor from Algeria: Lateef Daumont.My mother’s family is from Louisiana, and our roots there trace...
Real Housewives of Nigeria?! Porsha Proudly Announces She’s 44% Nigerian & Black Twitter Goes Into A Familial Frenzy
Like many African-Americans who want to discover their lineage, Porsha Williams decided to take an ancestry test and she’s happily sharing her results with the world. Porsha celebrated Nigeria’s Independence Day with a post on Instagram while posing alongside her
‘A story Brazil never wanted to tell’: the podcasts reclaiming the country’s Black history
One of Brazil’s most celebrated Black authors sat on stage and posed a vital question to a nation unaware of its past. Why, asked Conceição Evaristo, were Brazilian schoolchildren taught about the 1835 Ragamuffin war – when separatist forces rebelled against the empire at the behest of white landowners – but not the Malê revolt, a Black Muslim slave uprising that erupted in the very same year?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Passenger On Flight Bound For Bali Is Booted For Lighting A Cigarette On Board
Passengers hoping for an uneventful flight from Melbourne to Bali had their hopes dashed. A TikTok video showed a man being escorted off Jetstar flight JQ1035 by authorities. According to Sinead Merrett who posted the video, the plane was already delayed. Her caption read, “when your flight to Bali is already delayed and this guy decides to light a dart so we then have to wait for the police to escort him off.”
Ugandan president fires son from military role after ‘capture Nairobi’ tweet
The Ugandan president, Yoweri Museveni, has fired his son as commander of the country’s infantry forces after the son tweeted an unprovoked threat to capture the capital of neighbouring Kenya, drawing widespread concern in east Africa. Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, labelled “the tweeting general” of Uganda, in recent months...
Antigua and Barbuda May Become A Republic Soon
Multiple news outlets have reported that Antigua and Barbuda may be next to claim republic status. The first Caribbean island to achieve this was Haiti in 1804, and the most recent was Barbados in 2021. Antigua and Barbuda earned independence from Britain in 1981, but Queen Elizabeth II was their...
Canada Drops Vaccine Requirements, Visitors No Longer Need To Quarantine
After two years Canada is finally allowing Americans who are unvaccinated into the country without quarantining. And making it simpler for vaccinated travelers as well. On September 30th Canada will lift its vaccine requirements for visitors. Also on September 30th, Canada will end random COVID arrival tests and make it optional for visitors to use the ArriveCan app. However, everyone will be required to continue to wear masks on planes to and from Canada as well as public transportation.
United Airlines Becomes The First U.S. Carrier To Provide Nonstop Flights To Dubai
United Airlines has recently become the very first U.S. carrier to offer nonstop flights to Dubai. With Dubai being a hugely popular spot for U.S. travelers, this is exciting news for both countries. As international tourism ramped up after COVID-19 restrictions abated, Dubai remained one of the top destinations for...
howafrica.com
Chinese Boss ‘Slashes’ Throat Of Ghanaian Employee
A Chinese national has been accused of slashing the throat of his Ghanaian employee identified as Isaac Boateng, in Kweikuma, a community in the Sekondi-Takoradi municipality of the Western Region of Ghana. It was reported that the company which the Chinese national heads, Paulichenda Engineering, was contracted to erect structures...
One Of Pakistan's Historic Sites Badly Damaged By Ongoing Flooding
Climate change has been brutal to Pakistan and brought about killer floods this summer. The most recent casualty is Moenjodaro, an archaeological site in the Indus River Valley. This UNESCO heritage treasure is approximately 300 miles outside of Karachi. CNN reports “it was built in the Bronze Age, some 5,000...
Japanese Student Asks Interviewees "What's It Like Being Black In Japan?"
A Japanese college student named Takashii creates YouTube videos where he interviews random strangers on a host of different topics. One of his recent videos shows him asking Black people living in Japan what their experience has been. Takashii poses his questions with respect, and it’s interesting to see how people from different parts of the African diaspora respond to them.
Japan Will Reinstate Visa-Free Travel Oct. 11
The Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida stated that Japan will remove most of its COVID-19 border policies starting October 11th. Which could revive Japan’s travel and tourism industry. Japan is reinstating visa waivers and visitors will be allowed to enter the country according to the news conference held...
Line To View Queen's Coffin Stretches To Five Miles, Prompting Cut Off By Officials
As Queen Elizabeth II lies in state at Westminster Hall until her funeral on September 19, the line of people hoping to pay their respects stretched for miles. This kind of robust turnout is hardly surprising for Britain’s beloved and longest- serving monarch. According to Washington Examiner, “The Queue...
Tinder-Like App OfftheGrid Helps Travelers Meet And Experience New Destinations
Last week a new app called OffTheGrid was launched which is targeted to give travelers a Tinder-like experience. Users will have the ability to swipe and chat with travelers who have similar interests and discover new destinations to visit. You can share photos and videos of your travels as well as post about upcoming trips.
Passengers Were Stranded At Humid Japanese Airport for Days
7 News Australia reports that “Jetstar cancellations left travelers trapped in the terminal with little options but to sleep on the floor and feed themselves from vending machines.”. 22 passengers had been trying to get home since last Sunday. However, all Jetstar flights scheduled to depart Japan’s Narita Airport...
Plane Arrives In Spain Without Luggage, Annoying Passengers
Summer may be over, but we can always count on airline complications no matter the season. Recently, an Iberia Express flight arrived in Spain without luggage. According to Manchester Evening News, “a flight to Spain recently took off without any luggage on board because there was a shortage of baggage handlers at the airport.”
Flight Delayed In Israel Because Irritated Passenger Insisted On Smoking
Just when we think we’ve heard the most outrageous story of airplane drama, a new one tops it. A Wizz Air flight bound for Romania from Israel was delayed for hours due to luggage issues and because a frustrated man wanted to smoke. According to The Times of Israel,...
Traveling Without A Seatmate: Qantas Is Letting Passengers Purchase An Empty Extra Seat For $20
As the travel industry is still fighting to recover from the damages caused by the pandemic, some companies are working to attract passengers with promotions This is what the Australian airline Qantas is doing this month. As Travel + Leisure reported, the company is allowing customers to guarantee they won’t have a seatmate by purchasing the empty extra seat next to them for between $30 AUD and $65 AUD ($20.28 and $33.80) in economy class.
A Black Love Story Started On The Parisian Metro And We Love To See It!
Many consider Paris the city of love, and two Black people can attest to this personally. In 2016, a woman named Andye was in the City of Light for a few days. Little did she know that one fateful trip on the Metro would introduce her to Steven, the man she now happily calls her husband.
