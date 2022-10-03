Read full article on original website
snntv.com
Molson Coors donates fresh cans of water and funds for Hurricane Ian relief
FLORIDA (WSNN) - Molson Coors Beverage Company is helping out communities in Florida that were affected by Hurricane Ian. With many residents living without fresh water or power, Molson Coors responded with a fresh water and monetary donation. Molson Coors donated three truckloads of water to residents impacted in Fort...
snntv.com
$35 million has been donated to disaster relief fund, companies lauded
TALLAHASSEE (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - Tuesday, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. To contribute, please visit www.FloridaDisasterFund.org or text DISASTER to 20222. “The...
