House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'
Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 7 Breakdown: V Is for Vhagar
In Episode 7 of House of the Dragon, the rift between Alicent and Rhaenyra grew much deeper after Alicent’s son Aemond mounted Vhagar and Rhaenyra’s son Lucerys took his eye. And that wasn’t the only blood spilled in “Driftmark.” Let’s start this week’s breakdown with a history of the most powerful dragon in the realm:
Hein’s Picks: AMC Turns to a Different Class of Undead in Search of Its Next Great Hit
Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
SFGate
Nielsen Streaming Top 10: ‘Cobra Kai’ Debuts at No. 1, ‘Rings of Power’ Still Edges out ‘House of the Dragon’
“Cobra Kai” had an explosive debut on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings, racking up 1.7 billion minutes viewed between its Netflix premiere on Sept. 9 and the end of the viewing window on Sept. 11. It’s a significant feat not only because of the series’ ample bump past the one billion mark, but because it achieved that number in what ultimately became a historic week streaming.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power: Amazon Studios Head Says Season 2 Production is "Moving Fast" Will Release "As Soon As We Can"
Amazon Studios head says that production of The Rings of Power Season 2 is "moving fast." In an interview with Variety, Jennifer Salke talked about how they were going to get the show out "as soon as possible." The executive also mentioned the ravenous response to the first salvo of episodes. Much has been made of Amazon's massive investment in the franchise. For now, that bet looks to be paying off as fans are tuning in for Rings of Power in record numbers. The idea of a Lord of the Rings prequel series made some members of the fandom very nervous. After that, some of the cast and crew had to speak up for the diverse casting decisions made on the show. But, through all of it, viewers have showed up in droves to see what people are planning in Tolkien's established sandbox. Check out what Salke had to say down below.
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
Moonlighting creator reveals he is seeking to bring the Bruce Willis-starring series to a streaming service
Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed that he is looking to bring the series to a streaming service through a series of tweets that were shared on Wednesday. The 68-year-old producer expressed that he was excited about the prospect of bringing the show, which starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, to the masses in his messages.
TechCrunch
Peacock grows its paid subscriber base to 15 million after pulling back shows from Hulu
Shell claimed the boost in subs stemmed from a strong content lineup, including NBC next-day episodes that Peacock reclaimed from Hulu. “It’s really driven by the content…So all of our content that’s on NBC, Bravo, our other channels for the first time in the next couple of weeks is coming to Peacock where it used to go to Hulu,” Shell said in yesterday’s interview.
TVGuide.com
The Ultimate Guide to What's Worth Watching on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and More in October 2022
Have you figured out your Halloween costume yet? If you really want to show off your up-to-the-minute pop culture taste, you could be one of the vampires from AMC's hot new Interview with a Vampire, or one of the Derry Girls, who make their big Netflix return this month, or Hellraiser's Pinhead, or a spoiled rotten resort guest from The White Lotus. And no, we will not entertain the idea of a Halloween costume not inspired by TV or movies. A ghost in a sheet? Only acceptable if it's a reference to Willow's costume in that Season 2 episode of Buffy.
‘Outer Range’ Renewed for Season 2 at Amazon Prime Video With Charles Murray to Join as Showrunner
Amazon Prime Video has renewed “Outer Range” for a second season. Charles Murray, who is under an overall deal at Amazon Studios, is joining the series as showrunner after Season 1 was showrun by creator Brian Watkins. Watkins will continue executive producing. The Western sci-fi drama stars Josh Brolin as Royal Abbott, a rancher who is fighting to protect his family and discovers a mystery at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness. The Abbotts are coping with the disappearance of daughter-in-law Rebecca (Kristen Connolly) and are pushed further to the brink when the Tillersons, the gaudy owners of the neighboring profit-driven...
ComicBook
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Begins Filming
Work on Prime Video's second trip to Middle-earth in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is officially underway. Prime Video announced Monday that The Rings of Power began production on its second season at its new headquarters at Bray Studios outside of London. Additional filming will take place in New Zealand, where The Ring of Power shot its first season. A recent Nielsen ratings report showed The Rings of Power ahead of epic fantasy rival House of the Dragon. The Rings of Power topped the streaming charts with 1.3 billion minutes viewed for its first two episodes, which were released on the same day.
The Ringer
TJ Lavin on ‘The Challenge: Untold History’ Docuseries
None other than TJ Lavin joins Johnny to discuss MTV’s docuseries The Challenge: Untold Stories, which chronicles how The Challenge came to be and shows previously unseen footage from the past 24 years of production. They also chat a bit about The Challenge: USA and the upcoming 38th season of the flagship show The Challenge: Ride or Dies.
The Ringer
‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 3
Tyson and Riley are joined by Gervase Peterson—a member of the inaugural season of Survivor—to discuss this season’s third episode. They talk about the pros and cons of the “Beware Advantage,” the Vesi tribe’s struggles, and what they think of Season 43 so far.
startattle.com
House of the Dragon (Season 1 Episode 8) HBO Max, “The Lord of the Tides”, trailer, release date
Alicent and her team are tightening their grip on King’s Landing. Startattle.com – House of the Dragon | HBO Max. – Milly Alcock portrays young Rhaenyra Targaryen. – Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon: Known as the “Sea Snake”. – Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon: Known...
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - October 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains
NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal...
EW.com
What to Watch podcast: The Midnight Club meets today on Netflix
On today's What to Watch podcast, a new Hellraiser and Let the Right One In debut, The Real Housewives of Potomac and Derry Girls return, and The Midnight Club is officially in session. Plus, Hollywood trivia, our Soundbite of the week (from The White Lotus) and entertainment headlines, including casting...
NFL・
'Andor' is intelligent, enthralling sci-fi that should make other studios take note
Fingers crossed that "Andor" on Disney Plus will make other major studios realize that clever is cool, be it "Star Wars" or not.
‘Squid Game’: Why Jung Ho-yeon Was Happiest Shooting Her Death Scene
As sad as viewers were to see her character die near the end of Season 1, Jung Ho-yeon was happy while filming the demise of Kang because of the journey she undertook to fully personify the role.
ComicBook
The Rings of Power Showrunners Teases Sauron's Arrival in The Lord of the Rings Series
Amazon Prime has been knocking it out of the park episode after episode with their The Lord of the Rings prequel series The Rings of Power and the final two episodes of the season are set to be bigger than ever. During the last episode we saw what looked like the creation of Mordor and it wasn't arguably the best episode yet. Fans have been looking forward to seeing where's the series is leading to and who could possibly be the big bad Sauron. The latter of which is assumed to be one of numerous characters that have already appeared throughout the first six episodes. The Rings of Power has already been renewed for season two and filming began a few days ago. With the final two episodes premiering in the next two weeks, co-showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne have teased the villains arrival in the series.
