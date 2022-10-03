ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tua Tagovailoa ruled out for Dolphins game at Jets on Sunday

By Alanis Thames, Associated Press
KHON2
KHON2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Gs0F_0iKZvvta00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xrfhe_0iKZvvta00

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion last Thursday at Cincinnati when he took a scary sack from Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou, was stretchered off the field and immediately taken to the hospital. He flew back to South Florida with the team that night.

The additional MRI that Tagovailoa underwent Friday afternoon came back clean, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

McDaniel said he still does not have a timeline of Tagovailoa’s return, or whether the team will place him on injured reserve.

“Right now he’s in the building,” McDaniel said. “He’s had a couple good days, but he’s just trying to go through with the proper procedure and protocol so that he’s feeling 100 percent. I know he’s going to be diligent with it.”

Teddy Bridgewater, who entered Thursday’s game against the Bengals late in the first half, will start Sunday.

The Dolphins also plan to sign quarterback Reid Sinnett to their practice squad as a third quarterback option behind Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson.

Sinnett entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent and spent time with the Dolphins in 2020 and 2021 before the Eagles claimed him off waivers last October.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Taulia Tagovailoa says he visited brother, Tua, over weekend

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was able to visit his brother, Tua, last weekend after the Terrapins’ game against Michigan State, he said Tuesday in his first comments to reporters since Tua left the Miami Dolphins’ game against Cincinnati last Thursday with a frightening head injury. Taulia played in Maryland’s win over Michigan State on Saturday but was not made […]
COLLEGE PARK, MD
KHON2

Review: Dolphins followed protocol with Tagovailoa’s injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The NFL’s concussion protocol was followed after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury against the Buffalo Bills last month, the NFL and NFL Players Association concluded in a joint investigation. The parties released a joint statement on their findings Saturday. “The outcome in this case was not what was […]
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Bengals#American Football#The New York Jets
KHON2

Armed home invasion leaves women injured, police search for suspects

According to Honolulu police, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Kuliouou, a woman was standing outside of her home watering plants when an armed man shoved her to the ground. That's when police said another armed suspect entered the home and choked the woman inside, demanding money. HPD said, both women were injured during the robbery.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Maui’s Kurt Suzuki showered with Aloha in final start of MLB career

It was a chicken skin evening in Oakland as retiring Angels catcher, Hawaii’s Kurt Suzuki was given an emotional sendoff in his final start. The Wailuku, Maui native on his 39th birthday received the opening strike from Michael Lorenzen against the Athletics before time was called and he was pulled from the game after receiving […]
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KHON2

Darius Muasau and #18 UCLA upend #11 Utah

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 299 yards and four TDs to become UCLA’s career leader in passing touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career high 198 yards and the 18th-ranked Bruins defeated No. 11 Utah 42-32 on Saturday. Thompson-Robinson also had a rushing score for the Bruins, who are 6-0 overall for […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHON2

KHON2

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy