Former UFC fighter Melvin Guillard has his next bare-knuckle boxing match on the books. At BKFC 31 on Oct. 15, Guillard (2-6) will return against promotional newcomer Evgeny Kurdanov (4-0), the promotion recently announced. The event takes place at 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colo., and streams on Bare Knuckle TV.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO