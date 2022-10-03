Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where to Buy Tasty Greek Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
4 Sushi Restaurants To Eat Japanese Food in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
5 Unique Places To Get a Good Cup of Coffee in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
The Chiefs dominated the Buccaneers for a 41-31 victory.Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
4 Restaurants with Healthy Menus in TampaElizabeth R.Tampa, FL
Related
Matt Ryan, Colts beat Broncos in 'slob of a game'
Quarterback Matt Ryan confirmed what many fans saw with their eyes, as his Indianapolis Colts beat the Denver Broncos in what he called a "slob of a game" to kick off Week 5 of the NFL season.
WTOP
Raiders aim to dispel more Mahomes magic in MNF trip to KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a play last Sunday night at Tampa Bay when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did a pirouette away from a defender, then flicked a pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire standing in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It was the kind...
WTOP
Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta. DENVER: LB Jonathon Cooper, S P.J. Locke, G Quinn Meinerz, RB Latavius Murray, LB Aaron Patrick, CB Darius Phillips, WR Jalen Virgil.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Tall task: Browns have hands full with Chargers, Herbert
CLEVELAND (AP) — Big arm. Big plays. Big future. It’s easy to be impressed with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s attributes and potential. So forgive Browns safety John Johnson III for stretching the truth a bit when sizing him up. “Look at him behind the center,”...
WTOP
Baseball Glance
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. Wednesday’s Games. Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3. Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2. N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2.
MLB・
‘Don’t you feel it?’ KC Current stadium will be groundbreaking in more ways than one
The Kansas City Current stadium project has momentous implications for women’s sports and Kansas City.
WTOP
Sports on TV for Friday, October 7
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan. CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St. FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada. COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m. ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh...
MLB・
Comments / 0