ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Raiders aim to dispel more Mahomes magic in MNF trip to KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a play last Sunday night at Tampa Bay when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes did a pirouette away from a defender, then flicked a pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire standing in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It was the kind...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTOP

Jaguars trying to end 8-game skid against winless Texans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are on a streak of streaks. Last week, they lost at Philadelphia to extend their NFL record-skid of consecutive losses to NFC teams to 18. The week before, they ended an 18-game road losing streak with a victory at the Los Angeles Chargers. In Week 2, they won their eighth straight at home against Indianapolis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WTOP

NFL Inactive Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at DENVER BRONCOS — INDIANAPOLIS: S Julian Blackmon, QB Sam Ehlinger, C Wesley French, LB Shaquille Leonard, DE Tyquan Lewis, RB Jonathan Taylor, OT Luke Tenuta. DENVER: LB Jonathon Cooper, S P.J. Locke, G Quinn Meinerz, RB Latavius Murray, LB Aaron Patrick, CB Darius Phillips, WR Jalen Virgil.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Miami, FL
City
Tampa, FL
WTOP

Tall task: Browns have hands full with Chargers, Herbert

CLEVELAND (AP) — Big arm. Big plays. Big future. It’s easy to be impressed with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s attributes and potential. So forgive Browns safety John Johnson III for stretching the truth a bit when sizing him up. “Look at him behind the center,”...
CLEVELAND, OH
WTOP

Baseball Glance

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 12:07 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 0-0) at Toronto (Manoah 0-0), 4:07 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 12:07 p.m. Seattle at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. ___. NATIONAL LEAGUE. Wednesday’s Games. Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3. Arizona 4, Milwaukee 2. N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2.
MLB
WTOP

Sports on TV for Friday, October 7

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan. ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan. CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St. FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada. COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S) 8 p.m. ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy