Sierra Leone journalist Clarence Roy-Macaulay dies at 85

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Journalist Clarence Roy-Macaulay, who in a distinguished career covered Sierra Leone for The Associated Press for nearly four decades from the country’s brutal civil war to the Ebola epidemic that killed thousands there, has died, his daughter said. He was 85. Roy-Macaulay had been...
Thais mourn dozens, mainly kids, killed in day care attack

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Relatives wailed and some collapsed as they grieved Friday over the small coffins carrying children slain by a fired police offer who stormed a day care center in rural Thailand during naptime. Thailand’s deadliest mass killing left virtually no one untouched in the small community nestled among rice paddies in one of the nation’s poorest regions. Grief also gripped the rest of the country, where flags were lowered to half-staff and schoolchildren said prayers to honor the dead. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in Thursday’s grisly gun and knife attack were children, mostly preschoolers. “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes. They are running through my heart,” said Seksan Sriraj, 28, whose pregnant wife was due to give birth this month and who worked at the Young Children’s Development Center in Uthai Sawan.
