Dallas, TX

The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game

The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL

It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon

The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
The Spun

Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
DALLAS, TX
Person
Ja'marr Chase
Person
Everson Walls
Person
Micah Parsons
Larry Lease

Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement

Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt

OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
SEATTLE, WA
#Cowboys#Best Of Both Worlds#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Cincinnati Bengals
theshadowleague.com

Another Former NFL Player Wilding At A Youth Football Game | Three-Time Super Bowl Champ LeGarrette Blount Punches Parent; Police Are Investigating

LeGarrette Blount is “an involved party” in a fight that took place at a youth football game over the weekend, and according to reports was seen throwing punches. The former NFL running back was coaching the GCYFC Gators against the Chandler Elite Bears in Gilbert, Arizona, last Saturday. Police are now investigating the situation.
GILBERT, AZ
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: LT Garett Bolles Breaks Leg, Will Miss Significant Time

When it rains, it pours. As if the Denver Broncos' Thursday night loss to the Indianapolis Colts wasn't debilitating enough (a 12-9 game that went to overtime), the injury bug won't relinquish its grip on this team. After Baron Browning went down with a wrist injury amid a break-out caliber...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company

One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Warriors Practice Fight Stemmed From Poole’s Behavior, per Report

View the original article to see embedded media. As the NBA’s preseason gets underway, the defending champions have reportedly experienced a bit of in-fighting between two key players. The team is reportedly considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday, according to a report by The Athletic. The dispute reportedly stems from behavior on Poole’s part.
NBA

