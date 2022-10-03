Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Cowboys Signing Odell Beckham Jr. Is ‘Best,’ Says ‘Pained’ Giants Ex Victor Cruz
Odell Beckham Jr. is still recovering from a torn ACL. But when he's healthy, could the Cowboys benefit from his services?
Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon
The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
Why didn’t Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott go to Arlington to see Aaron Judge hit No. 62?
Micah Parsons was only Cowboys player to see Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season. Dak Prescott was trying to get into the stadium. Michael Gallup was in the bathroom.
Alex Smith Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush
The Dallas Cowboys are on a three-game winning streak without quarterback Dak Prescott under center. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has played complimentary football, without trying to do too much. That's led some to question if Prescott should be the starting quarterback when he comes back. Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith...
Ezekiel Elliott 'Perfect Game'? Zeke on 'The Beauty' of Dallas Cowboys at Rams
Ezekiel Elliott, the 27-year-old running back, continues to stake his claim as the Cowboys top option at the position.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott not ready yet, but leaves door open for Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones would not rule out Dak Prescott from playing Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but he acknowledged the quarterback's grip on a football is "not well enough to play" at the moment. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas,...
Cowboys BREAKING: 'I Was Shocked!'; Rookie Damone Clark Roster Move for Dallas
LSU rookie linebacker Damone Clark now has a chance to move off NFI and on to the Cowboys roster.
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces Retirement
Former Dallas Cowboys star Cole Beasley has announced his retirement from the NFL.Adrian Curiel/Unsplash. Former Dallas Cowboys and SMU star wide receiver Cole Beasley announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. WFAA reports that Beasley made the announcement to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Beasley was just signed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice two weeks ago and was called up to the active roster. He ended up playing just two games for the Buccaneers against Green Bay and Kansas City Chiefs, collecting four catches for 17 yards.
Seahawks Make 3 Roster Moves, Sign C Joey Hunt
OCT 6 MOVES Seahawks defensive end L.J. Collier (elbow) missed the first four games of the season on IR but has now been designated to return to practice. … opening up a three-week window for his roster return.. Meanwhile, the Seahawks added an old pal to the practice squad,...
'Pressure's On Dak' - But Vet QB Says Dallas Cowboys Need Prescott Over Cooper Rush
"If (the Cowboys) are ever going to (reach expectations), it's with Dak Prescott playing at a high level,'' said Alex Smith, the former NFL QB now working at ESPN.
Duncanville grad, former Longhorn and WNBA standout Tiffany Jackson dies from cancer at age 37
Duncanville High School grad Tiffany Jackson – also a former Longhorn and WNBA standout – has died from cancer at the age of 37.
Another Former NFL Player Wilding At A Youth Football Game | Three-Time Super Bowl Champ LeGarrette Blount Punches Parent; Police Are Investigating
LeGarrette Blount is “an involved party” in a fight that took place at a youth football game over the weekend, and according to reports was seen throwing punches. The former NFL running back was coaching the GCYFC Gators against the Chandler Elite Bears in Gilbert, Arizona, last Saturday. Police are now investigating the situation.
Report: LT Garett Bolles Breaks Leg, Will Miss Significant Time
When it rains, it pours. As if the Denver Broncos' Thursday night loss to the Indianapolis Colts wasn't debilitating enough (a 12-9 game that went to overtime), the injury bug won't relinquish its grip on this team. After Baron Browning went down with a wrist injury amid a break-out caliber...
Davante Adams Q&A: Las Vegas WR talks Derek Carr, Aaron Rodgers, pregame superstitions
Four games into his Las Vegas Raiders tenure, former Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams says he hasn't skipped a beat.
Cowboys 'Surprise': Mike McCarthy as Coach of the Year? Jerry Jones' Opinion
“I don't want any credit, God forbid,'' Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy recently told us, smiling through fake outrage. "Let's not change that now.”
Cowboys’ unexpected skill position player is in elite company
One of the biggest bets the Dallas Cowboys’ front office made heading into the season was trusting Noah Brown to step up as a starting wide receiver. The sixth-year receiver was expected by many to be on the roster bubble, a conversation that’s surrounded him offseason after offseason. But there’s a reason why the seventh-round draft pick has stuck around the NFL this long.
Dak Prescott FIRST LOOK: Dallas Cowboys QB in Rehab Group - and In Good Spirits
The Dallas Cowboys are sitting at 3-1, tied for the divisional lead with the Philadelphia Eagles, in no small part due to the heroics of backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Soon - likely against those same Eagles in NFL Week 6 - Dak Prescott's thumb will allow him to once again grab the reins.
Warriors Practice Fight Stemmed From Poole’s Behavior, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. As the NBA’s preseason gets underway, the defending champions have reportedly experienced a bit of in-fighting between two key players. The team is reportedly considering disciplinary action against Draymond Green after he and Jordan Poole were involved in a physical altercation on Wednesday, according to a report by The Athletic. The dispute reportedly stems from behavior on Poole’s part.
