Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Catawba College announces five inductees to the Blue Masque Hall of Fame

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Theatre Arts Department and Blue Masque announce the inductees to the 2022 Blue Masque Hall of Fame Class. The five-person group consists of Robin Tynes-Miller, Johnathan Padget, Amy McCachren, Gray Hawks, and David Hagy. The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held in...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

City of Kannapolis selected as top U.S. location for corporate headquarters

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been named one of the Top 15 Cities in the U.S. for Corporate Headquarters Relocation. The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection Magazine. Over the last decade the City has been successfully implementing a revitalization program built on bringing economic opportunities and companies to Kannapolis.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Introducing a new way to explore the Cabarrus County budget

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials unveiled a new way to explore the adopted budget through a comprehensive, interactive format that allows users to quickly find information about fund allocation, program development, strategic planning and more. The FY23 Online Budget Book features an extensive department directory, along with...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

A Statesville highschool student was assaulted

Tourists coming up the mountain are bringing with them about $800 million to pump into the local economy. More information is under development at this time. Breast cancer survivor raising money for Project Pink. Updated: 6 hours ago. Project Pink brings mammograms to uninsured and underinsured women across our area.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

City of Concord earns top honors, recognized for outstanding Human Resources achievement

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, the City of Concord Human Resources (HR) Department received the prestigious Charlotte Business Journal Best in HR award for outstanding achievement. The city earned the top honor in the nonprofit/government category. The annual awards ceremony recognizes the region’s best HR programs and practices that have had a positive impact on employees and the overall organization.
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte

Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown. Updated: 5 hours ago. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited partner to offer free Fair Housing workshop for local realtors and lenders

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. are partnering to offer free virtual workshops on federal and state Fair Housing laws for realtors and lenders. This is the second year the City and Prosperity Unlimited are partnering to host a virtual annual meeting for lenders and realtors. The workshops are offered to help eliminate discriminatory acts so that all individuals have an opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership.
CONCORD, NC

