Meck Co. Commissioners to discuss spending options from American Rescue Plan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday night, Mecklenburg County Commissioners will discuss how to spend the remaining money that the county got from the American Rescue Plan. It’s nearly $3.6 million and there are a lot of options on the table. One of the biggest priorities is about affordable...
Catawba College announces five inductees to the Blue Masque Hall of Fame
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba College Theatre Arts Department and Blue Masque announce the inductees to the 2022 Blue Masque Hall of Fame Class. The five-person group consists of Robin Tynes-Miller, Johnathan Padget, Amy McCachren, Gray Hawks, and David Hagy. The Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held in...
City of Kannapolis selected as top U.S. location for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has been named one of the Top 15 Cities in the U.S. for Corporate Headquarters Relocation. The designation was recently released by the Boyd Company and featured in Site Selection Magazine. Over the last decade the City has been successfully implementing a revitalization program built on bringing economic opportunities and companies to Kannapolis.
Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Tina Cline, the City of Kannapolis Human Resources Director, has been named a Best in HR Finalist by the Charlotte Business Journal. She and her department team members were recognized at a recent ceremony. The Charlotte Business Journal recognized the City for their innovative internal and...
Introducing a new way to explore the Cabarrus County budget
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County officials unveiled a new way to explore the adopted budget through a comprehensive, interactive format that allows users to quickly find information about fund allocation, program development, strategic planning and more. The FY23 Online Budget Book features an extensive department directory, along with...
What’s next for the North Carolina Research Campus and the role of Duke University? Duke Kannapolis director outlines future at NCRC
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by Duke Clinical and Translational Science Institute: Dr. Svati H. Shah spoke to partners at the North Carolina Research Campus (NCRC) about her vision for the future of Duke Kannapolis at the 350-acre translational science hub focused on human health and nutrition. The...
Relief for renters: Data shows Charlotte rent prices decreased in August
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There could be relief on the horizon for renters across the nation. For the first time in 2022, there was a month over month dip in rent prices in August. According to a report by Rent, Charlotte also saw a year-over-year decrease in average prices. In...
Craig Powers selected as Director of Engineering and Environmental Services for Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A familiar name in local government is heading to a new position with a new local government body. Craig Powers has been selected as Director of Engineering and Environmental Services for Rowan County. Powers began his career in local government in 2004 with the City...
Duke Energy allows power to stay on for Econo Lodge residents still searching for homes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Earlier this week WBTV introduced you to families living in a south Charlotte motel with no place to go after receiving notices to vacate. They were also under warning that electricity and other utilities would be cut off, but things have changed. “I did have word...
City of Concord earns top honors, recognized for outstanding Human Resources achievement
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - For the second consecutive year, the City of Concord Human Resources (HR) Department received the prestigious Charlotte Business Journal Best in HR award for outstanding achievement. The city earned the top honor in the nonprofit/government category. The annual awards ceremony recognizes the region’s best HR programs and practices that have had a positive impact on employees and the overall organization.
Savannah Bananas bringing unique brand of baseball to Kannapolis in 2023
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Savannah Bananas are bringing their 2023 Banana Ball World Tour to Kannapolis. “The Smoothie King” made the announcement in a live YouTube draft party. They’re not a typical baseball team. The Bananas are a viral sensation and they don’t play your average game; they...
Whistleblowers detail ‘red flags’ at Charlotte community health center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The one-word subject line of Ann Wilson’s email said enough: “resigned.”. After just working just four days as the chief financial officer at the CW Williams Health Center, Wilson was emailing her direct report to say she’d be leaving her new position. “I...
Several school districts in South Carolina the targets of fake school shooting calls
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - School districts across the state of South Carolina were the targets of false school-shooting reports on Wednesday, officials throughout the state confirmed. The FBI is calling this swatting. It is when someone calls 911 reporting a fake active shooter threat to get law enforcement to...
Two of NC “Most Wanted” arrested in Rowan County
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two of North Carolina’s “Most Wanted” were arrested this week in Rowan County, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that on Tuesday, October 4th, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office newly formed Warrant Squad, known as the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT), concluded an investigation into the whereabouts of two fugitives designated by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety as two of their most wanted fugitives.
Ending the stigma: Hopewell High School joins Hilinski’s Hope in College Football Mental Health Week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday night, the Hopewell football team is hoping to make a statement with a big upset win over Chambers. Off the field, these players and the athletic department hope to make an even bigger statement. Hopewell has partnered with Hilinski’s Hope to participate in College Football...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police won’t change policy on traffic stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Leaders with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department say they won’t be changing their policy on traffic stops. WBTV reached out to the department after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said it would no longer stop drivers for regulatory issues, such as broken taillights or an expired tag.
Construction woes: Dilworth Neighborhood Grille calling out city through messages on sign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local restaurant is calling out the city of Charlotte amidst construction headaches. The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille says the construction at the intersection of East Morehead St. and South McDowell St. is causing traffic and safety issues for customers. According to the city, work has been underway in this intersection since November 2021 to install wastewater and storm drainage infrastructure.
City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited partner to offer free Fair Housing workshop for local realtors and lenders
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord and Prosperity Unlimited, Inc. are partnering to offer free virtual workshops on federal and state Fair Housing laws for realtors and lenders. This is the second year the City and Prosperity Unlimited are partnering to host a virtual annual meeting for lenders and realtors. The workshops are offered to help eliminate discriminatory acts so that all individuals have an opportunity to achieve the dream of homeownership.
