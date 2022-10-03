Read full article on original website
Cheating fishermen face prison time after wild scandal
The competitive fishing world was rocked over the weekend by cheating allegations at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail event in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on Friday. Chase Cominsky and his partner, Jake Runyon, seemingly won the event with two seven-pound walleyes. But the duo’s victory was immediately marred when they were allegedly caught in the act of cheating by shoving lead weights and perch fillets into the mouths of their caught fish to add weight to them. The scene quickly devolved into a shouting match as both men were seemingly caught red-handed.
Huge Alligator That Terrorized Florida Family for Years Finally Killed
Albert, as he was known to the Florida family he had been plaguing, was killed by a friend who had an alligator hunting permit.
'He just grew and grew like Clifford': Fenrir named world's tallest living domestic cat
At nearly 19 inches in length, a Savannah cat from Michigan was named the world's tallest living domestic cat by Guinness World Records.
Texas Hunter Catches Legendary 'Man-Eating Dinosaur' Crocodile on Holiday
The enormous reptile was 15 feet long and weighed over 1,000 lbs.
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
‘Don’t worry! Shark attacks are so rare’ : Woman dismissed grandchildrens’ fears moments before shark attack
A woman vacationing on a South Carolina beach dismissed concerns from her grandchildren about sharks moments before one bit her. Fifty-five-year-old Karren Sites, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, travelled in mid-August to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, hoping to enjoy the last weeks of summer break with her grandchildren and her husband. But just a day after they had arrived in the resort city, Ms Sites became one of the rare victims of shark attacks. “It was a perfect day on the beach. We were swimming and my grandkids kept saying, “What if there [are] sharks?” Ms Sites told The Independent on Friday....
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
Ohio couple arrested in N.Y. 6 years after allegedly killing adopted son who was malnourished, beaten
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. (TCD) -- A husband and wife from Ohio were arrested last week several years after one of their children died from abuse and malnourishment. On Sept. 26, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies from their office and agents from the U.S. Marshal Service located Katherine and John Snyder II, both 51, and took them into custody on a warrant out of Springfield, Ohio. The press release listed Katherine as the arrestee, but reports say both are accused of killing their 8-year-old son, Adam Snyder.
A Deer Jumped Into The Lion’s Den At The Washington DC Zoo… It Didn’t End Well
A few years back, visitors at the Washington DC National Zoo got to witness a live lion hunt, only it wasn’t some pre-planned exhibit for season pass holders…. A fawn was walking around Rock Creek Park, which surrounds the zoo, when it decided to be adventurous and check out what was behind one of the many concrete walls.
Watch: 'Godzilla' lizard found climbing on Florida home's window
A Central Florida family captured video when they had an unusual visitor -- a large monitor lizard climbing on a window.
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
Florida Woman Snaps Picture Of Alligator Tied To SUV On The Highway
You just truly, truly never know what you’re going to see at any time. I’m sure you’ve heard hundreds, if not thousands, of stories regarding the infamous “Florida Man” at this point, but if you want one more, look no further than the photo a lady captured last weekend of a large alligator tied up to the back of an SUV on the highway…
LOOK: These Conjoined Whitetail Fawns Have Every Hunter Asking the Same Question
Outdoorsman, conservationist, and founder of MeatEater Steven Rinella posted a picture of conjoined deer fawns found dead in Houston County, Minnesota. The images posted shows the carcass of the animal and its x-ray, which reveals the two heads of the deer joined to one body. “Yep, this is a thing...
Florida Fisherman Throws Hand Line To Massive Fish, Gets Pulled In The Water & Smacked In The Head
Welp, this one just doesn’t seem smart out of the gate. The hand line is a fun way to fish sometimes… not for big fish though. It lowers your chances and it’s just difficult. I mean, I don’t want a massive fish yanking on a line I just wrapped around my wrist.
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
Remains of Ohio Mother Missing Since 2017 Are Finally Found
The remains of a 29-year-old Ohio mother who went missing in November 2017 have finally been found after an investigation into her disappearance ran out of leads. Authorities say a woman looking for her lost dog found the remains of Amy Hambrick in late August. Hambrick vanished nearly five years ago after traveling to North Jackson to visit a friend. In the years since, police struggled to find leads, despite warrants, interviews, and searches by cadaver dogs. Hambrick’s bones were then found in a wooded area on the east side of Youngstown, wrapped in a cloth, according to local CBS affiliate WKBN. “We are all heartbroken & in shock, but we will forever make sure Amy's name lives on,” her family wrote on Friday in a Facebook group dedicated to finding her. The condition of the remains are keeping authorities from determining a cause of death, but police are suspicious. “Someone knows what happened,” Chief of Detectives Captain Jason Simon said, according to WKBN.Read it at Law and Crime
Georgia Bowhunter Watches Dinosaur-Sized Alligator Plop Down Right On Top Of His Corn Pile
Imagine waking up at the crack of dawn to get out to the woods, hoping you bag the biggest buck of your life. After a couple hours, you can’t find anything within range, but then you start to feel the damn deer stand begin to shake, and you see something ginormous walking your direction off in the distance…
