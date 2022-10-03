ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pro fishermen caught in cheating scandal worth hundreds of thousands

The Pro fishing world was rocked with controversy this week when an angler and his partner were caught cheating, stuffing the fish they caught with extra weight Friday during an event to artificially raise the weight of the catch in an attempt to win the competition and pocket the cash prize.
Cheating fishermen face prison time after wild scandal

The competitive fishing world was rocked over the weekend by cheating allegations at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail event in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, on Friday. Chase Cominsky and his partner, Jake Runyon, seemingly won the event with two seven-pound walleyes. But the duo’s victory was immediately marred when they were allegedly caught in the act of cheating by shoving lead weights and perch fillets into the mouths of their caught fish to add weight to them. The scene quickly devolved into a shouting match as both men were seemingly caught red-handed.
