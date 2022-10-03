Raymond Ramirez sentenced for 2018 deadly shooting in Greeley 00:15

A Weld County man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting and killing a veteran in 2018. Raymond Ramirez, 22, broke into a family's home in Greeley to rob them.

Police say he dragged a man and his son into a bathroom before shooting and killing the father.