Raymond Ramirez sentenced for 2018 deadly shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 5 days ago

Raymond Ramirez sentenced for 2018 deadly shooting in Greeley 00:15

Raymond Ramirez Weld County

A Weld County man has been sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting and killing a veteran in 2018. Raymond Ramirez, 22, broke into a family's home in Greeley to rob them.

Police say he dragged a man and his son into a bathroom before shooting and killing the father.

