Maren Morris' Instagram Photo Goes Viral for Showing Striking Height Difference Between Her and Shaq

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

While Maren Morris has stage presence for miles, she's still a bit on the short side when it comes to height.

So when she performed at The Event hosted by The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, she couldn't help but highlight the difference between her small frame and the famously tall Shaquille O'Neal.

Morris posted a photo of the two on Instagram, with her posing in front of O'Neal, barely standing above his elbow height.

According to E! News, Morris is 5'1", while O'Neal stands at an intense 6'11".

The 32-year-old singer captioned the photo, "Tall Guys."

As it turns out, many people enjoyed the picture and seeing the stark difference in height between the two.

Michelle Branch commented on the post, "Omg. You win 🏆," while Morgane Stapleton, a singer-songwriter and the wife of Chris Stapleton, added another trophy emoji.

Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland was also stunned, commenting, "Oh my! Amazing!"

One fan who saw the picture was able to relate to Morris' situation, having encountered O'Neal before herself.

The fan, who said she is only 5'2", said she ran into him at a party, noting, "He was looking for some napkins on a table and asked me if saw any “down there” since I was closer to the table.. lol."

The Event, which took place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, is "a night that’s both elegantly formal and fabulously fun, where every guest can enjoy a gourmet meal, participate in a live auction and party the night away with a star-studded concert," according to the official website's description.

E! News also reported that the charity event raised more than $3.2 million, benefitting The Boys and Girls Club and Communities In Schools in both Las Vegas and Atlanta, Georgia.

Along with Morris, performers at the gala included Maroon 5, Pitbull, H.E.R., and John Mulaney.