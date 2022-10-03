ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Gossip

Kody Brown Rewards 18-Year Old Daughter for Never Having Kissed a Boy

Kody Brown has quite an unusual view of marriage. This much everyone knows, based on the reality star’s polygamous beliefs and his collection of spouses in Flagstaff, Arizona. On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, however, we’ll learn that Kody has quite an unusual view of raising...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
The Hollywood Gossip

Sara Lee, Former WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30

The wrestling community is in mourning. Sara Lee, a former WWE grappler who won the sixth season of the MTV reality show Tough Enough, died on October 5, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was 30 years old. Lee’s mother has also confirmed the tragic news....
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
The Hollywood Gossip

Khloe Kardashian to Kanye West: Seriously, Dude, STFU About Kim!

Khloe Kardashian would like to have a word with Kanye West. Actually, based on her latest social media post, Khloe Kardashian would like to have a few words with Kanye West. On Wednesday, the reality star commented on an Instagram post by the rapper in which he delved into his affiliation with pundit Candace Owens, praising her for being “the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Brad Pitt Responds to Angelina Jolie Allegations: I Did NOT Choke My Kids!

Back in 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt following an incident aboard a private jet involving in the couple’s children. At the time, details were scarce, and years later, it looked as though we might never find out exactly what happened. Now, however, both sides are...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives in Denial: What is Christine Thinking?!? Maybe She'll Stick Around!

There will be the rare reason for joy on this Sunday’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives. In a sneak peek shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Browns gather around to celebrate Ysabel’s birthday and graduation. There’s cake. There’s gluten-free quiche. There’s some beautiful Arizona weather… and there is also...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Gossip

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby #2!!

After what we’ve seen so far, many fans think that Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have more story to tell. This spring, 90 Day Fiance fans learned that Libby and Andrei were expecting their second child. Now, the two have welcomed their baby boy!. “HE’S HERE!” Elizabeth Potthast wrote...
