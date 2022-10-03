Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Jenelle Evans: Here's Why Fans Think She's "Obsessively Jealous" of Chelsea Houska!
At this point, there’s no denying that Chelsea Houska is the most successful of all the Teen Moms. When Chelsea quit the show that made her famous back in 2020, fans feared it would be the end of her career. Instead it was just the beginning. These days, Chelsea...
The Hollywood Gossip
Caleb Williams Responds to Allegations He Framed Josh Duggar: He's a Lying Loser!
The bizarre saga of Josh Duggar took another strange turn this week. After months of delays, Josh’s lawyers filed an appeal for a second trial. And the details of their appeal came as a shock, even to those who have been following this case closely from the very beginning.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Pushes Meri to Move Out: Go Live in Your Bed and Breakfast!
With various people on the Internet pushing Meri Brown to just go ahead already and split from Kody Brown, it must be said:. Officially? By her own admission? Because she’s finally had enough of Kody’s selfish and boorish behavior. No, no and no. But Meri and Kody haven’t...
The Hollywood Gossip
The Family Potthast? Elizabeth and Andrei Seem Poised for a 90 Day Fiance Spinoff
Season 7 is not the first time that 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have gotten an eyeful of the Potthast family. Libby’s siblings and parents, and the drama that they bring, are a staple of the couple’s story. But something is clearly different this season. The...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Kathy Hilton Unloads on Lisa Rinna in Brutal Reunion Teaser: You're the Biggest Bully!
Very soon, the world will see part one of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Season 12 Reunion. While not every part of this season has been a thrill ride, there is a serious beef going down among the cast. The teaser for this Reunion makes it clear that...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Rewards 18-Year Old Daughter for Never Having Kissed a Boy
Kody Brown has quite an unusual view of marriage. This much everyone knows, based on the reality star’s polygamous beliefs and his collection of spouses in Flagstaff, Arizona. On this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives, however, we’ll learn that Kody has quite an unusual view of raising...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sara Lee, Former WWE Wrestler, Dead at 30
The wrestling community is in mourning. Sara Lee, a former WWE grappler who won the sixth season of the MTV reality show Tough Enough, died on October 5, according to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was 30 years old. Lee’s mother has also confirmed the tragic news....
The Hollywood Gossip
Khloe Kardashian to Kanye West: Seriously, Dude, STFU About Kim!
Khloe Kardashian would like to have a word with Kanye West. Actually, based on her latest social media post, Khloe Kardashian would like to have a few words with Kanye West. On Wednesday, the reality star commented on an Instagram post by the rapper in which he delved into his affiliation with pundit Candace Owens, praising her for being “the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hollywood Gossip
Brad Pitt Responds to Angelina Jolie Allegations: I Did NOT Choke My Kids!
Back in 2016, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt following an incident aboard a private jet involving in the couple’s children. At the time, details were scarce, and years later, it looked as though we might never find out exactly what happened. Now, however, both sides are...
The Hollywood Gossip
Sister Wives in Denial: What is Christine Thinking?!? Maybe She'll Stick Around!
There will be the rare reason for joy on this Sunday’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives. In a sneak peek shared by Entertainment Tonight, the Browns gather around to celebrate Ysabel’s birthday and graduation. There’s cake. There’s gluten-free quiche. There’s some beautiful Arizona weather… and there is also...
The Hollywood Gossip
Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet Welcome Baby #2!!
After what we’ve seen so far, many fans think that Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet have more story to tell. This spring, 90 Day Fiance fans learned that Libby and Andrei were expecting their second child. Now, the two have welcomed their baby boy!. “HE’S HERE!” Elizabeth Potthast wrote...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jessa Duggar Insults Other Parents, Praises Her Own "Biblical Excellent Motherhood"
Jessa Duggar has shared a lot of what she thinks of her qualities as a wife. Now, she is discussing her effectiveness as a parent. To hear Jessa tell it, the messy state of her home is the fault of her children. And also her parenting style. But she says...
Comments / 0