Khloe Kardashian would like to have a word with Kanye West. Actually, based on her latest social media post, Khloe Kardashian would like to have a few words with Kanye West. On Wednesday, the reality star commented on an Instagram post by the rapper in which he delved into his affiliation with pundit Candace Owens, praising her for being “the only public figure to say that it was wrong for the Kardashians to keep me from seeing my daughter.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO