Yolo County, CA

Alleged "coyote" caught in Yolo County with several smuggled people in vehicle

By CBS13 Staff
 5 days ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/3/22 03:03

DUNNIGAN – Federal authorities arrested a suspected "coyote" in Yolo County last week.

The US Department of Justice said, back on Sept. 28, authorities were contacted by a Sacramento resident about how a relative of his and a friend were allegedly being held over a dispute over payment.

Authorities said the operation in question involved human smuggling.

As investigators soon learned, the alleged driver was threatening to drop off the person's relative at a stash house instead of with family unless they paid him twice the amount he asked for originally.

Instead of the family meeting the suspect, law enforcement agents showed up at the gas station near Dunnigan. The suspected smuggler, identified as 29-year-old Mexican national Mateo Gomez Gonzalez, was arrested and four other passengers were discovered in the vehicle. All the passengers didn't have lawful status in the US, authorities said.

Gomez, the alleged "coyote," is now facing a maximum of five years in prison for each person smuggled if he is convicted.

USA Patriot 10
5d ago

They need to prosecute to the fullest and sentence the highest amount of time. He needs to stay in jail while waiting for court date.

19-year-old Davis resident suspected of pulling gun on person at intersection

DAVIS – A Davis man is under arrest after police say he got out of his car, pulled out a gun, then pointed it at someone at an intersection. Davis police say, back on Oct. 3, the suspect and victim got into a short argument at a business near Olive Drive and Richards Boulevard. The two left in separate cars, but then stopped at the nearby red light. It was at this point that both people got out of their cars for another confrontation. However, this was when the suspect – 19-year-old Davis resident Isaac Salas – pulled out a...
DAVIS, CA
Man dead after south Sacramento shooting on Elder Creek Road has been ID'd

SACRAMENTO – A homicide investigation has lanes blocked on a major south Sacramento intersection early Monday morning. The scene is on Elder Creek Road, near Stockton Boulevard. Sacramento police say officers responded just after 3 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, police say the man was found and soon pronounced dead by medics. He was later identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 38 year old Andre Bryson, of Sacramento.Exactly what led up to the shooting is now under investigation by homicide detectives.No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation. Drivers heading through the area should detour around the scene. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
VACAVILLE, CA
Vacaville woman attacked on bike trail saved by inmate officer and crew

VACAVILLE – A scenic walk on a Vacaville bike trail became a life-and-death battle after, police say, an assailant stabbed a 33-year-old woman walking her dog Tuesday."For someone being attacked on the walk is actually very, very rare," said longtime resident Joe Baptista. He regularly rides the Alamo Creek Bike Trail."This is very unsettling because this was a completely unprovoked attack," said Vacaville Police Department. Cpl. Nichole King.Both the victim and suspect are Vacaville residents but do not know each other, according to investigators who are calling the attack an isolated incident.A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC)...
VACAVILLE, CA
Grass Valley man killed in fatal SR-49 crash

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was killed in a solo car crash on Friday along State Route 49, according to CHP Grass Valley. At around 8:08 p.m. the 51-year-old man was driving a 1991 Jeep Cherokee north on SR-49 in a reckless manner, according to the CHP, when he lost control […]
GRASS VALLEY, CA
Caldor Fire suspects appear in court, date set for preliminary exam

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. David and Travis Smith, ages 66 and 32, respectively, at the time of their arrests, face...
PLACERVILLE, CA
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Sacramento stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that had taken place on the 400 block of Broadway around 5:20 pm Saturday. According to the Sacramento Police Department, one man died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Homicide detectives are taking over the investigation, and there is […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
