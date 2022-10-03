Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Marist College dad murder: New York Marriott guest recounts shocking morning, appeals for more campus security
The "unprovoked" shooting murder of Paul Kutz, a Marist College dad, visiting during the New York campus' family weekend shocked the community over the weekend.
Marist College parent murder: Suspect in hotel shooting linked to another high-profile killing
The New York ex-con charged in the fatal shooting of a Marist College father at a Courtyard Marriott hotel is wanted for questioning in another local murder, a new report says.
New York City police officer slashed with knife after suspect allegedly became 'belligerent'
A New York City man allegedly slashed a police officer with a knife after becoming "combative" and "belligerent," an NYPD spokesperson said.
NYC police car hits 'multiple' people in the Bronx, extent of injuries unknown: officials
A New York City police car hit "multiple" people on Thursday afternoon after hitting a vehicle and mounting a curb, according to an NYPD spokesperson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Father's killing at suburban NY hotel triggers new criticism of politicians: Living in 'alternative reality'
A New York county executive ripped the state's soft on crime policies after a beloved father was tragically killed while visiting his son at college on Sunday
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
Congressional candidate blasts Biden for ignoring Marist dad shooting while touting economic gains in his city
New York congressional candidate Colin Schmitt tore into President Biden on Thursday for touting job creation and economic progress during a visit to his city while failing to address the crime crisis and a recent shooting that left the New York suburb reeling days earlier. Biden visited IBM's site in...
Dem-led border city outpaces GOP effort of sending migrants to NYC, Chicago
El Paso, a Texas city controlled by Democrats, is sending more illegal immigrants to New York and Chicago than Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who has received backlash for doing so.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dangerous trip across Atlantic Ocean: Man rows boat from NYC to Ireland
Retired rugby player Damian Browne of Ireland rowed his boat from NYC all the way to Galway. The journey was treacherous — and Browne crashed his custom boat into rocks at one point.
NYC Mayor Adams condemns 'far left' Democrats for 'doing nothing,' 'silence' on border crisis
New York City Democratic Mayor Eric Adams ripped the "far left" for its "silence" on the border crisis, as the Big Apple relocated a shelter for migrants bused from Texas.
Fox News
831K+
Followers
6K+
Post
664M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0