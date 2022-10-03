ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke legend Grant Hill checks out future Blue Devil

By Matt Giles
 3 days ago

There's no reason to think Montverde Academy (Fla.) power forward Sean Stewart would back out of his commitment to first-year Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer.

No, the 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star, who ranks No. 8 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Composite and has been on board with the Blue Devils since December 2021, is likely to ink his national letter of intent during November's early signing period.

Even so, it doesn't hurt that former two-time Duke basketball national champ and seven-time NBA All-Star Grant Hill, whose No. 33 forever hangs from the Cameron Indoor Stadium rafters, showed up to watch Stewart play on Sunday.

According to a tweet from 247Sports' Travis Branham , Hill made an appearance at the Hoop Exchange Fall Festival in Tavares, Fla., to see Sean Stewart in action with his loaded Montverde Academy team.

And Stewart retweeted that report from Branham, who referred to him as "one of the best defenders and rebounders in high school." That retweet seemingly signifies Stewart's appreciation for seeing the Blue Devil legend at his game.

Sean Stewart is one of five Duke basketball prizes on the 2023 trail. Like Stewart, the other four are five-star prospects: point guard Caleb Foster, shooting guard Jared McCain, small forward Mackenzie Mgbako, and power forward TJ Power.

The class remains No. 1 overall on the 247Sports 2023 Team Rankings. It could mark the program's second consecutive best-in-class haul with Scheyer calling the shots.

Stay tuned to Blue Devil Country for more Duke basketball recruiting updates.

