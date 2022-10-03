Guest Column: The buzz about bees

Some bugs are just a nuisance. For me right now, it’s the yellow jackets and bald face hornets. To be honest, I have a few honey bees that aren’t too friendly but then I cause them a lot of trouble.

Early on I didn’t know to reduce the hive entrance to about an inch in September. It’s robbing season. Foragers are having a tough time meeting their nectar quota and so they start robbing from each other, mostly from weak colonies. What’s a weak colony? Ten to fifteen thousand bees. What’s a normal colony this time of year? About thirty thousand.

You probably remember that I told you each colony has a unique smell given off by the queen. The guard bees at the door know whether a bee coming in is one of theirs or a robber. It’s easier for them to protect the colony if the entrance is small, thus the reason for reducing it now.

I’ve lost colonies to yellow jackets and others have lost them to bald faced hornets. Sometimes, albeit rarely, the colony gets so bothered by the invaders that they “abscond”. The entire colony takes off. What a surprise for us when one day we have bees and the next day we don’t. You’ve got to be tough to be a beekeeper. For the most part we are not in control of what those girls decide to do. Those that abscond this time of the year don’t have a chance of surviving. No home. No winter food stores.

The life cycle of a colony is for the queen to lay about fifteen hundred eggs a day in the late spring when pollen and nectar are prevalent. They need lots and lots and lots of bees, 50 to 70,000 bees, to bring in enough food stores and prepare them for the long winter. By late September the colony pretty much has what it’s going to have. The queen is not laying a fraction of what she was laying. It’s time for her to make “winter bees”.

Winter bees are physiologically a little different than bees during the warm part of the year. They have a special, thick layer of fat which allows them to live six months versus the six weeks or less for summer bees. That fat is part of their food storage but also allows them to generate heat to keep the colony alive in cold weather.

There is no need for mating any more. September is the time for the colony to get rid of all its male bees, the drones. Because drones fly back and forth from the hive to a “drone congregation area” waiting for a virgin queen, they eat four times as much honey as a worker does in a day. The colony can’t afford that. So they kick the drones out. The “good old days” are over…

Believe it or not, the bees rearrange the hive for winter. They move honey they stored up above in honey supers down to the bottom box where the brood used to be raised. They need the honey to be right next to the cluster they will form when the temperatures drop.

I mentioned at the start of the article that we beekeepers cause the bees a lot of trouble, enough to make them quite angry at us. That’s because we take some of their honey in September and October. A strong, healthy colony with a great queen can make well over a hundred pounds of honey. It’s common for us to take about forty pounds from a single colony. There are a lot of factors that determine how much honey is in a hive. One is the amount of forage available to them. Cape Mears has very little forage. Nehalem has lots, for example.

The other big factor is the health of the colony. Bees are severely hampered by varroa mites and the diseases that result from the presence of varroa mites but that’s a discussion left for another time. Weak bees live shorter lives and make little honey.

Remember in addition to taking “an apple a day”, take your spoonful of local, raw honey. Check out the store on the website, www.tillamookbeekeepers.org to find sources.