Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Make Official Starting Quarterback Decision

By Alek Arend
 5 days ago

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly sticking with the rookie.

On Sunday, Tomlin replaced the veteran Mitch Trubisky with the rookie Kenny Pickett. It looks like that decision will be a permanent one.

Per a report, the Steelers are "expected" to move forward with Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback.

A significant, yet completely understandable decision out in the AFC North.

"The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward," said Ian Rapoport.

Kenny Pickett didn't exactly inspire much confidence with his performance vs. the New York Jets on Sunday.

The rookie out of Pitt had 120 yards passing and three picks. He did, however, score twice on the ground.

Hopefully Pickett can take a big step forward this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Not exactly an easy first game for the rookie.

Comments / 27

Madmark
5d ago

one pic should have been caught by claypool and the other one was a damn Hail Mary! give the kid a break, no one remembers the fact he scored two touchdowns!!! SMH

Reply
25
Terry Johnston
5d ago

If they would have had him in there from the gate, we'd probably have a few more wins than we do now.. Pickett is a hell of a QB.. If Tomlin is going to start him, everyone is going to see bigger plays and a lot more points on the board.. "Let's Go Steelers"

Reply(1)
16
Kheck50
5d ago

This kid is better than I expected. He brings a spark and in my opinion, will have a great career here in Pittsburgh.

Reply(1)
22
 

