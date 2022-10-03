Pittsburgh Steelers Reportedly Make Official Starting Quarterback Decision

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly sticking with the rookie.

On Sunday, Tomlin replaced the veteran Mitch Trubisky with the rookie Kenny Pickett. It looks like that decision will be a permanent one.

Per a report, the Steelers are "expected" to move forward with Kenny Pickett as their starting quarterback.

A significant, yet completely understandable decision out in the AFC North.

"The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward," said Ian Rapoport.

Kenny Pickett didn't exactly inspire much confidence with his performance vs. the New York Jets on Sunday.

The rookie out of Pitt had 120 yards passing and three picks. He did, however, score twice on the ground.

Hopefully Pickett can take a big step forward this Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Not exactly an easy first game for the rookie.