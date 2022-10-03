ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

Related
flicksandfood.com

It’s Alpacas and Pumpkins at This Family Fun Event Now Open

It’s Alpacas and Pumpkins at this Fall Fest and Pumpkin Patch all October Long. This ain’t your average pumpkin patch! It’s Alpacas and Pumpkins at Black Barn Alpacas. This unique ranch is proud to announce its official grand opening with a full-on Fall Festival that kicks off on October 1 in Floresville, TX.
FLORESVILLE, TX
tpr.org

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals

German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
San Antonio, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Restaurants
San Antonio, TX
Restaurants
KSAT 12

Family-friendly fall festival and rodeo coming to Helotes this October

HELOTES, Texas – A family-friendly fall festival is coming to Helotes in October at Pedrotti’s Ranch. There will be live music, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and an indoor inflatable park in addition to a live rodeo. The Pedrotti’s Ranch Fall Festival benefits Heroes Sports, a non-profit...
HELOTES, TX
KSAT 12

Whataburger debuts breakfast bowl, new milkshake for limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger has released two new menu items for the fall season. The San Antonio-based burger chain on Monday said it is offering breakfast bowls and white chocolate raspberry shakes for a limited time. The bowl includes a biscuit, scrambled eggs, two hashbrowns, gravy and shredded cheese...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Wonderland#Bar Info#Gin#Food Drink#Pimento
KSAT 12

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back fall favorites

SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year again when cool, crisp fall weather and pumpkin-spice-everything returns. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back two menu favorites for the fall season. Pumpkin pie and vegetable beef soup return to the menu for a limited time. On Monday, October 3,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Gruene Music & Wine Festival

Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit

SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KENS 5

5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area

TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart

LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
LOCKHART, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy