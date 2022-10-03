Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Popular Barbacoa and Big Red Festival returns to San Antonio this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The puro San Antonio Barbacoa and Big Red Festival is returning this weekend following a two-year hiatus. This is the 10th festival celebrating the classic South Texas pairing. Tickets for the event are on sale now, starting at $10 per person for a single-day general admission...
flicksandfood.com
It’s Alpacas and Pumpkins at This Family Fun Event Now Open
It’s Alpacas and Pumpkins at this Fall Fest and Pumpkin Patch all October Long. This ain’t your average pumpkin patch! It’s Alpacas and Pumpkins at Black Barn Alpacas. This unique ranch is proud to announce its official grand opening with a full-on Fall Festival that kicks off on October 1 in Floresville, TX.
Little Bites: New San Antonio grocery, European food tours and limited-time Whataburger treats
Scooped Cookie Dough Bar's anniversary event and an Ida Claire movie night are two more tidbits making food news.
tpr.org
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with Hill Country fall festivals
German-Texans celebrate their heritage with several Hill Country celebrations each fall. The largest of those celebrations is Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which kicks off on Nov. 4 and runs through Nov. 13. Two hundred and fifty thousand visitors attended Wurstfest last year to sample beer, sausage, German music and more....
KSAT 12
Family-friendly fall festival and rodeo coming to Helotes this October
HELOTES, Texas – A family-friendly fall festival is coming to Helotes in October at Pedrotti’s Ranch. There will be live music, a petting zoo, a pumpkin patch and an indoor inflatable park in addition to a live rodeo. The Pedrotti’s Ranch Fall Festival benefits Heroes Sports, a non-profit...
Barbie Malibu Tour Is Making A Stop In San Antonio
The truck will carry retro-themed Barbie apparel and accessories.
This Texas Shop Makes Pizza As Big As A Pool And They Deliver (PHOTOS)
You can now have a huge pizza party with your friends thanks to a traveling food shop based in Hondo, TX. We must warn you: Their enormous pizzas can be as big as an above-ground pool. Known as Dirt Road Cookers, this small business began operating in the middle of...
KSAT 12
Whataburger debuts breakfast bowl, new milkshake for limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger has released two new menu items for the fall season. The San Antonio-based burger chain on Monday said it is offering breakfast bowls and white chocolate raspberry shakes for a limited time. The bowl includes a biscuit, scrambled eggs, two hashbrowns, gravy and shredded cheese...
KSAT 12
Bill Miller Bar-B-Q brings back fall favorites
SAN ANTONIO – It’s that time of year again when cool, crisp fall weather and pumpkin-spice-everything returns. Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is bringing back two menu favorites for the fall season. Pumpkin pie and vegetable beef soup return to the menu for a limited time. On Monday, October 3,...
365thingsaustin.com
Gruene Music & Wine Festival
Kick off the weekend at the 36th Annual Gruene Music and Wine Festival in New Braunfels, where you can check out the oldest dance hall in Texas!. Enjoy tastings from three Texas wineries and a Texas craft brewery, live music, and prize giveaways for a good cause! Proceeds benefit the United Way of Comal County. The festival continues through this Sunday, October 9th. Check out the full lineup of events.
KSAT 12
San Antonio artists show iconic West Side people, places through Loteria-style art exhibit
SAN ANTONIO – A group of local women artists is showcasing treasures of the West Side through Loteria-style paintings depicting iconic places and faces of the community. All the artists from MujerArtes have a connection with the West Side, a historically Hispanic part of town. Some cards read “chili queens,” “la chola,” “la curandera,” and “la gasolinera.”
Barbie Malibu truck to pop up in San Antonio for 50th anniversary tour
The 'original California girl' is going to The Shops.
KENS 5
5 pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area
TEXAS, USA — It's fall, y'all! So Instagram, Facebook and TikTok feeds are going to be packed with pumpkin patch content. And if you want to join in on the fun, we've got you covered with a few pumpkin patches in the San Antonio area:. George Farms. Location: 595...
KSAT 12
Stone Oak family continues turning skulls in third year of hilariously spooky Halloween displays
SAN ANTONIO – A Stone Oak family is keeping their popular Halloween display bad to the bone. Last October, the Dinote family went viral for decorating their front yard with different skeleton displays each day. This Halloween, they’re at it again and sharing the “humerus” decorations with the entire...
'I could stay here forever': Growing number of musicians leaving Austin and moving to Lockhart
LOCKHART, Texas — Lockhart is known as the official Barbeque Capital of Texas, but it's quickly making a name for itself as a haven for musicians who are leaving Austin. While you can smell brisket in the air on any given day in the town square, you may also hear the strumming of a guitar. It is a sound becoming more common around town as more and more Austin musicians keep getting drawn to the small town.
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.
Bad Bunny awards San Antonio artist $25K for work in Latino communities
Bad Bunny shows love to S.A. once again.
KSAT 12
The Last Bandoleros taking San Antonio-born, ‘Tex Flex’ sound to Good Morning America
SAN ANTONIO – The Last Bandoleros are making moves in the music world and taking their San Antonio-born sound to Good Morning America. The group just wrapped up a tour in Germany where they performed songs from their June album Tex Flex for the first time in front of thousands of fans.
